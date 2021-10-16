BRISTOL — Record times and rocket-fast speeds highlighted Saturday’s Nitro qualifying at the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.
Top Fuel points leader Steve Torrence had the quickest run in the history of the iconic drag strip at 3.667 seconds at 331.28 miles per hour. Mike Salinas was just .001 of a second behind, running the 1,000 feet in 3.668 seconds at 329.83 mph.
It was the fourth No. 1 qualifying award of the season for Torrence and the 31st of his career.
“I was really confident in the car. When you see the numbers like Salinas and Brittany (Force) throw down, you want to get there,” said Torrence, the three-time defending Top Fuel champion. “What an unbelievable run! The tires came up at the start, but got down the track and went ‘kerplunk’ back on the track. We will see if we can parlay that into a race win tomorrow.”
Brittany Force was third in the dragsters at 3.672 seconds, but set a new track speed record at 333.58 mph. Force, who had set the track time record Friday only to see it broken hours later, talked about going all out to get the speed record.
“Grubnic said, ‘You know what we’re going to do?’ I said, ‘Push it’ and he said, ‘That’s my girl,’ ” Force said. “She (the car) was running 333. That was pretty quick.”
Billy Torrence, the No. 1 qualifier’s father, tied Force with a 3.672-second run. His speed was 329.58 mph. Justin Ashley, winner of the most recent NHRA race at Dallas, qualified fifth at 3.688 seconds at 330.80 mph.
FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING
Alexis DeJoria pushed her Toyota Camry to a track-record time of 3.907 seconds at 326.79 mph. It was her first No. 1 qualifying award since 2016 and the fifth of her career. She was overcome with emotion at the top end of the track.
“We’ve had so many No. 2 runs, but this alone is so gratifying,” DeJoria said. “It kind of feels like a win. This is our first No. 1 qualifier as DC Motorsports since (crew chief) Del (Worsham) and I started this team. We’ve been working so hard. One day, all the plans are going to align and we’re going to start winning. This is a great first step.”
She knocked three-time and defending champion Matt Hagan from the top spot after he became the first driver to break the 330 mph barrier in the Funny Car ranks. He set a speed record at 330.31 mph, although his Dodge Charger gave him some anxious moments at the end of the track.
“I had my hands full and was late on the chute,” Hagan said. “Everybody was scrambling and I kept it out of the sand pit. Other than my butt being puckered, everything was all right.”
Ron Capps, who has a record five NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals Funny Car wins, also eclipsed Hagan’s time to qualify second at 3.945 seconds and 325.61 mph. Tim Wilkerson, who led Friday qualifying, was fourth fastest with Robert Hight fifth.
Sixteen-time NHRA Funny Car champion John Force was sixth, matching Hight’s at 3.968 seconds. The 72-year-old driver finished with a 322.73 mph top speed.