Unlike other sports, playing a rock-tough schedule can physically wear a team down throughout a 10-game football season.
And when the must-win games arrive, perhaps there’s not enough left in the tank.
But Daniel Boone had all it needed to handle rival David Crockett, 28-14, on Friday night and win the Region 1-5A championship. For a season that began with five losses in six games, earning a title was quite an accomplishment.
Trailblazers coach Jeremy Jenkins said there’s a big reason his team was still ready to rock in Week 10 after the grueling schedule — one of the toughest in the state.
“It’s a testament to our strength and conditioning program,” Jenkins said. “Coach (Charlie) Conner is second to none in keeping our kids motivated and keeping them working hard as far as conditioning and lifting goes. All year long in their fifth-period class, the kids came to work every day, regardless, even when we were 1-5. They were really buying in to what we were preaching. We kept telling them, ‘You’ve played a lot of good football teams. This will pay off for you.’ ”
HANGING TOUGH
Boone didn’t just play a tough schedule. The Trailblazers competed against it.
They defeated South Greene, ranked No. 10 in Class AA, in the opener. In Week 3, Boone played tough in a 34-21 loss to Loudon, ranked No. 2 in Class 3A.
In Week 4, they had the ball and were driving in the fourth quarter of a 20-13 loss to Elizabethton, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A.
Probably the toughest loss of the season came in Week 5 when they suffered a 34-28 decision against region foe Morristown West.
In Week 6, Boone lost 26-2 to Christian Academy of Knoxville, a Division II team that has just one loss to a Tennessee team — and it was by one point to Knoxville Webb, which is 6-1.
The Week 7 loss to Region 1-6A leader Science Hill was an odd game where Boone received five turnovers from the Hilltoppers but couldn’t get over the hump in a 17-14 decision.
None of those five losses were OK with Jenkins, but there was growth.
“We expect to win every game we play, not play close,” he said. “But we played really good teams away from home, which I think was a good thing. And our kids stayed focused and kept their eyes straight ahead.”
Finally the season changed for the better in Week 8 as Boone thumped Tennessee High, 24-7.
That set the stage for the Musket Bowl against Crockett, and Boone came through with flying colors.
BEATING A RIVAL
There were five plays in the third quarter of Friday’s game that went a long way toward Boone’s victory.
And one of Boone’s biggest plays of the game came on a 61-yard run — by Crockett’s Brenden Reid. Trailblazers’ free safety Landon Kirkpatrick tracked Reid down and tackled him at the 3-yard line.
No problem for Crockett, right? Just punch it in, and it’s 21-14. And then a fourth-quarter touchdown run by Reid would have tied the game, right?
Not so fast.
On first and goal, defensive tackle Manny Dunlop made a stop. On second down, after a low snap, Henry Hamlin made the tackle. After a false start, Crockett went with a speed-out pass, and Boone knocked the ball down. Then on fourth down, a halfback pass by Crockett was unsuccessful.
SEALING THE DEAL
Leading 21-14 in the fourth quarter, Boone came up with a defensive stop — getting a fourth-down sack from Braiden Blankenship.
Two plays later, Boone got a touchdown run from Hagan Edwards for a two-score advantage with 2:08 to go.
“We had three guys who said, ‘Give me the ball,’ ” Jenkins said. “Braiden, Hagan and Aiden (Riner), you could see it in their eyes. They all three wanted the ball. It was an exciting comment on the season we’ve had. They hung in there with us.”
A BREATHER?
Boone closes the season against a Class 2A opponent, so it should be . . . wait … never mind. It’s another big challenge as Hampton is 7-1 and ranked No. 7.
Also, the Bulldogs have allowed the fewest points (68) this season for any team in Northeast Tennessee.
But this is Boone’s method of operation for 2021: Play the best, and try to become the best.
And that’s what happened for Boone on Friday night.