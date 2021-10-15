BRISTOL — During a Friday press conference at Bristol Dragway, Torrence Racing announced plans to join Toyota in 2022.
Three-time defending NHRA Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence is the points leader and his father, Billy, is fifth in the standings. Steve has won nine times this season and ranks fifth all-time in the Top Fuel ranks with 49 victories. Billy is a two-time winner and has eight career wins.
Previously racing without manufacturer affiliation, the Torrences envision the move keeping them competitive for the foreseeable future.
“Other than being part of the family, they have the track analysts out here every day,” Steve Torrence said. “ That’s a huge benefit to us. We’ve been doing that in-house, but that’s something we can utilize, knowing the changing track conditions, what the track is going to do throughout the weekend. The relationship they bring, that was a main reason to be part of this team.”
The move expands Toyota’s NHRA contingent to five Top Fuel dragsters and two Funny Cars. It will include three-time Top Fuel champion Antron Brown’s newly established team — AB Motorsports. Steve Torrence said that his best friend, Brown, encouraged him to join the Toyota team.
Celebrating its 20th year in NHRA, Toyota has won 137 Top Fuel and 43 Funny Car races. Toyota officials said the move to partner with the Kilgore, Texas, team makes sense as the car maker has moved its North American headquarters to Plano, Texas.
“We have incredible drivers and team partners in the NHRA landscape,” said Paul Doleshal, group manager, motorsports for Toyota, North America. “The addition of Steve and Billy Torrence will only enhance that outstanding lineup.”
SCHUMACHER CHANGES
The dominant NHRA Nitro team of the past decade is undergoing major changes with the announced departure of Top Fuel drivers Antron Brown and Leah Pruett and defending Funny Car champion Matt Hagan.
It has been announced that eight-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Tony Schumacher will be returning to run a full-time schedule in 2022, while more changes will be announced in the coming weeks.
PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE
The father and son combination of Rickie and Matt Smith paced Pro Mod and Pro Stock Motorcycle qualifying Friday evening.
Matt Smith posted a 6.900-second run at 197.51 miles per hour to obliterate the old Pro Stock Motorcycle record of 187.36 set by Antron Brown two decades earlier.
Mount Juliet racer Chris Bostick was second at 6.927 seconds (193.27 mph) with Steve Johnson, Smith’s closest competitor in the point standings, third at 6.942 seconds (193.60 mph).
Rickie Smith, one of the “Legends of Thunder Valley,” went down the drag strip in 5.834 seconds at 248.71 mph to lead the Pro Mod ranks. Canadian Justin Bond was second fastest at 5.837 seconds (245.99) and Dubai native Khalid AlBalooshi was third at 5.852 (246.93).
"I love sharing the spotlight with my dad," Matt Smith said. "He's an icon, a hero. We've won races together, the championship together in 2013. I've been able to share this success with my father and it's a real honor."