BRISTOL — Steve Torrence hasn’t been in this position for a while.
The four-time and defending Top Fuel champion is looking for his first win of the season at this weekend’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals. The Texas driver, who has one win at Bristol Dragway (2013), served notice he’s still a contender with a run of 3.791 seconds at 317.79 mph to win the provisional No. 1 in Friday night’s qualifying session.
His time was equal to Josh Hart, but Torrence was top qualifier with his speed slightly faster than the 316.60 mph posted by Hart. Torrence, a 55-time Top Fuel winner, is looking for his second straight No. 1 qualifying effort after posting fast time at the last race in New Hampshire.
“To come out of the trailer and have a solid run, especially with the cars in front of us not running good times, that gives us some momentum,” Torrence said. “Tomorrow will be a totally different track condition I’m sure. I don’t know how it will go from there, but that was a good, stout pass coming out of the trailer.”
Third-place qualifier Antron Brown at 3.802 seconds had the fastest speed of the Friday session at 323.35 mph. Clay Millican, the 2017 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals winner, was fourth at 3.808 seconds and 321.73 mph. Spencer Massey rounded out the top five and points leader Brittany Force qualified sixth.
Mike Salinas, going for a third straight Bristol win, was 11th overall.
There were big changes in the weather before Friday’s qualifying sessions. It was blistering hot early in the day, followed by a fierce rain storm before finally clearing up and the sun coming out.
“Bristol can bring many different weather conditions. It can be cool and nice and crisp, and a great tracker, it can be hot and breezy and extremely difficult to navigate,” Torrence said. “It brings a whole world of its own challenges on its own. The tuners and the crew chiefs and the guys that work on it, and even the guys that drive it, they really have to earn their keep in those situations.
“Sometimes the weather and the sun just throws curveballs at us, and you have to you really have to dig down deep.”
FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING
Robert Hight was the only Funny Car driver in the three-second range with a 3.971-second elapsed time at 310.98 mph in his Chevrolet Camaro. Jim Campbell was second in a Dodge Charger Funny Car at 4.080 seconds and 306.19 mph.
With the drivers finding it hard to get a clean run down the track, points leader Matt Hagan was third at 4.172 second and 235.23 mph. Perennial favorite John Force, the 16-time world champion, qualified sixth at 4.723 seconds and 256.36 mph.
Hight, a two-time NHRA Funny Car champion, is looking for his second No. 1 qualifier of the season. However, with earlier rain making the race track slick, he doesn’t feel the time will hold up.
“I had my hands full driving this thing, the way it was slipping around,” Hight said. “(Crew chief) Jimmy (Prock) made a lot of adjustments. But we thought it was run a little better than that. It hit a bump down the track, put a cylinder out and started spinning. I had to drive it a lot.
“But 3.97 is not going to hold no matter what tomorrow has. More cars are going to run and the track is going to get better. We had to start over after the rain today with a green race track and Funny Cars being the first ones out.”