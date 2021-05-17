Science Hill’s Cole Torbett was all about throwing strikes Monday night.
It didn’t matter if he was ahead in the count or down to the batter, the junior left-handed pitcher was peppering the strike zone. He ended up with 12 strikeouts, while giving up just two hits and no walks in leading the Hilltoppers to an 8-1 win over Sevier County in Monday’s Region 1-AAA baseball semifinal at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
“I was all pumped up and ready to go, thinking about it all day. When I would get behind on the count, I would just relax and throw it in there,” Torbett said. “I seem to get better as I go. I would just find my release point and pound the strike zone. They were behind on a lot of my breaking balls. I would throw them off speeds and they would pop it up or strike out.”
The Hilltoppers (28-9) advanced to Wednesday’s championship game, where they will host Seymour (32-2).
Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards had let Torbett go five innings in recent outings before bringing in a reliever. With him in command, Edwards opted to keep the lefty on the mound for the complete game.
“If he’s making the pitches, he’s going to stay out there,” Edwards said. “He didn’t get tired and had a good fastball the whole night. Then he got the change-up and breaking ball working. He was able to mix it up. I considered taking him out when it was 8-1, but you can’t mess around when he’s rolling.”
Torbett also had a big impact batting in the leadoff spot. He went 2 for 2, reached base all four times and scored twice. Conner Hyatt in the cleanup spot matched those numbers.
In fact, the Hilltoppers were impactful throughout the lineup with eight of the nine players getting hits. They had 13 hits overall.
Freshman Landon Smelser, working in the nine-hole, who went 2 for 3 and scored twice. Gavin Briggs was 2 for 3 with a two-run single and Jaxon Diamond had two singles and a sacrifice fly to also finish with two RBIs. Jack Torbett had a double in the first inning that he nearly stretched into a triple.
Edwards commented on how his team swung the bats all game. He mentioned how Owen Painter, the only player in the lineup not to get a hit, still made good contact with three flyouts and a hard-hit ground ball.
“Briggs had some big hits. Landon had a great night and we’re finding different guys,” Edwards said. “(A.J.) Motte had a big double. We’re getting hits in the 2-5-9 holes along with the typical 1-3-4. That’s what we like about our lineup.
“The way we’re swinging, we’re tough outs all the way through. Painter, in the eight-hole, hit three balls hard, but had nothing to show for it. But he was really hitting it hard.”
GAME SCORING
Cole Torbett scored the game’s first run on a balk in the bottom of the third inning. After a tying sacrifice fly by the Smoky Bears in the top of the fourth, Science Hill came through with a pair of timely doubles in the bottom frame.
Smelser had a double with two outs and then scored after a couple of wild pitches.
“I’m just trying to get on base and move runners, do what I can to help the team out,” Smelser said. “I’m not really trying to do anything for me. I didn’t really think that was going to be a double, but I rounded first and saw the ball got away. I just went with it.”
Motte followed two batters later with an RBI double to score Torbett and give the ’Toppers a 3-1 lead. They scored one more run in the fifth and four more in the sixth on their way to the championship game.