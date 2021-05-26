MURFREESBORO — The Science Hill baseball team keeps winning and Cole Torbett keeps piling up strikeouts.
Torbett, a junior left-hander, fanned 11 batters Wednesday afternoon as the Hilltoppers defeated Siegel 1-0 in the winners’ bracket of the TSSAA Class AAA state baseball tournament. He didn’t buckle under the pressure when the tying run was on third base in the final inning of a game played on the Stars’ home field.
“He got them out 1-2-3 in the sixth, but that seventh inning, their three-hole hitter hit the wall (with a double). Then, he got to third on a passed ball,” Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards said. “Their four hole was at the plate, but Cole threw a strikeout.
“We then moved our infield in to put the pressure on them to score instead of the pressure on us. Cole got a ground ball to third where Jaxon Diamond looked at it and threw it to first. The next batter popped it up at home and Cole went up as a fielder and caught it.”
Science Hill (32-9) remained undefeated in the postseason with its 12th straight victory overall. Siegel (33-8) will face Science Hill again Thursday at 3 p.m. after beating Brighton in a late Wednesday elimination game.
The Stars’ John Nedrow matched Torbett throughout the game as both pitchers allowed just three hits. Nedrow had eight strikeouts and like Torbett, finished with only one walk.
Landon Smelser scored the game’s lone run after a balk on Nedrow. Smelser, a freshman in the nine-hole, had gotten on base with a single. He advanced to third with a sacrifice bunt by Torbett and a single by A.J. Motte.
In position to score, the Hilltoppers amped up the intensity with a strategic move.
“We’re at first and third and we’re showing a safety squeeze,” Edwards said. “That put the pressure on them to do some extra stuff. They balked in the run and we were able to roll with it from there.”
With offense at a premium, Jack Torbett had the Hilltoppers’ only other hit, a single in the first inning.
As for Cole Torbett, all of his pitches were working, especially the curveball.
“I was commanding the strike zone and was just dealing with it today,” Torbett said. “This win was very important and to get it on their home field was even better. My curveball was working well today.
“With right-handers, I was putting my curveball in the middle of the strike zone and dropping it under their hands. Then, it’s always hard to hit a lefty-on-lefty curveball.”
Edwards talked about his team as a whole handling the pressure. After they were shaky early in a 9-3 win over Brighton on Tuesday, they shored up the defense to get the win Wednesday.
“I think of the play that Jaxon did and that’s not an easy play,” Edwards said. “I’ve seen that play in non-pressure situations turn bad. Under those circumstances, to look at that runner and make sure he stays still, that’s just a great play.”