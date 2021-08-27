CLINTON — Football games aren’t won on a single play, but Cole Torbett’s masterpiece reception seemed to overwhelm Anderson County.
Torbett overcame pass interference and an under-thrown pass, turning in a sleight-of-hand 29-yard touchdown reception to put Science Hill ahead in the third quarter. The Hilltoppers didn’t stop there, and walked out of Anderson County with a 36-21 victory Friday night.
“In my head when (Jaxon Diamond) threw it, I was like, ‘Oh, this is going to be a tough one to catch,” Torbett said. “It was a PI, and I knew it was a PI because he was holding my right arm. I reached under him with my left hand and ended up grabbing it with his back, and somehow ripped it through.”
Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter said, “It was an unbelievable catch.”
The Hilltoppers, who improved to 1-1, scored the last 29 points of the game. Anderson County fell to 0-2 on the season.
Torbett’s catch put Science Hill ahead for the first time at 23-21, and the lead stood up. He finished the game with six catches for 118 yards, but there was so much more to this victory. In particular, Keynan Cutlip, Baylor Brock, and Diamond.
Cutlip, a late addition to the team this year, picked off two passes from his cornerback position and made a leaping deflection of a pass over the middle that would have likely gone for a long touchdown. His second- quarter interception and 30-yard return to midfield completely changed a game that Anderson County seemed to have under control, leading 21-7 and driving.
“I think Keynan Cutlip came up huge for us on defense with those two picks,” Carter said. “He matched up with (Bryson Vowell). He was their best player and hard to cover. Keynan is a tall, good athlete. Everybody has seen him play basketball. And he changed the game.”
Science Hill scored on that possession and added a Wes Leichssenring 30-yard field goal before halftime to trail 21-17 at the break.
THE GROUND STORY
Brock pounded Anderson’s defense throughout the game. And when the Mavericks began to wilt, Brock kept on charging.
By game’s end, he had 214 yards on 21 carries and back-to-back fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 60 and 21 yards to clinch the game.
“It felt good,” Brock said. “My main thing I’ve been working on is endurance. I think if you’re more in shape than the other team, you’re going to make plays.”
DIAMOND BREAKS LOOSE
After struggling at times early, Diamond found a rhythm. He hit on 14 of 26 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns.
Two of those scoring tosses came in the second quarter as Science Hill regrouped from a tough start.
NOT SO GOOD EARLY
It was another nightmarish start for the Hilltoppers. Like last week against Elizabethton, they dug a 14-0 hole as Walker Martinez hit Bryson Vowell on touchdown tosses of 39 and 60 yards.
But Science Hill found its footing, and Diamond hit Michaeus Rowe for a 3-yard score.
The Mavericks asserted themselves again as Noe pounded in from two yards out to make it 21-7.
COMING BACK
After Cutlip’s pick, Diamond hit Jack Torbett for an 8-yard score.
The Mavericks might have been better advised to eat the clock with only two minutes left, but the Hilltoppers came up with a stop and got the ball back in Anderson territory.
DEFENSIVE TURNAROUND
Science Hill gave up 55 points in its first six quarters this season, but pitched a second-half shutout. The Hilltoppers did a nice job of bottling up Anderson County running back Gavin Noe in the second half, outside of one long run.
Also, Leichssenring booted all of his kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.
ANDERSON COUNTY LEADERS
Noe finished with 121 yards on 19 carries. Martinez was 19 of 34 for 280 yards and two touchdowns. Vowell finished with five catches for 136 yards and two scores.