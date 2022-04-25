The Dobyns-Bennett baseball team came to TVA Credit Union Ballpark to win the Big Five Conference regular-season championship Monday night, but Science Hill megastar Cole Torbett never gave the Indians a chance.
Torbett was absolutely masterful, spinning a 94-pitch two-hitter and striking out a whopping 16 batters while walking nary a soul, propelling the Hilltoppers to a vital 7-0 league win.
Both teams now stand knotted atop the conference standings with two league games to play, but the defending state champion Hilltoppers (26-4, 7-3) own the tiebreaker by virtue of winning two of three games against Dobyns-Bennett (18-9-1, 7-3).
Science Hill still has Big 5 games left against Daniel Boone and David Crockett, both on the road.
“It is a good win and (a regular-season title) puts you in the better position,” said veteran Science Hill coach Ryan Edwards, whose club won its ninth straight. “But like I told the guys beforehand, no matter who wins this game there’s going to be a lot bigger games down the road.”
As long as Torbett can bring what he did on this summer-like evening, the ‘Toppers will always have a chance down the road. The senior left-hander did not allow a runner past second base.
“This was up there as far as one of the best games I’ve ever pitched,” the 5-foot-10, 182-pound Middle Tennessee State signee said. “You’ve got to execute your pitches. When you can do that and you can find the batters’ weaknesses, I guess this can happen.”
CAN’T TOUCH THIS
How good was Torbett? D-B’s first three hitters fanned nine times in their nine combined at-bats.
“To be honest we weren’t locked in at the plate,” Tribe veteran Peyton Grimm said. “He’s a good pitcher, definitely one of the tops in the conference. He can locate, and he came ready to play.”
Science Hill catcher Owen Painter, who ripped an RBI triple to make it a 6-0 game in the sixth inning, said it was a joy working behind the plate.
“He hit his spots consistently and made my job easy,” the senior backstop said. “Anything we called he was hitting it. He hit the outside corner very well when they were looking for his inside fastball. His curveball was dropping right in there. They swung at a lot of them in the dirt.”
Edwards could state only the obvious.
“Cole, man he was good,” the Hilltopper boss said. “He had all three pitches working and commanded both sides of the plate, up and down. He was just really on his game.
“He trusted everything he threw up there. He went through a stretch (previously) where he was overthrowing a little bit, but his last two times out now he’s been relaxed and where he was last year during the postseason. And that’s where we want him to be.”
‘TOPPERS GET PLENTY OF HELP
Science Hill scored all it would need with three runs in the first inning following back-to-back, game-changing Tribe errors, prior to a two-out, two-run double off the bat of Clayton Ball.
Two more D-B errors in the third inning helped Science Hill gain a 4-0 advantage.
“We never had a chance,” D-B coach Ryan Wagner said. “We didn’t compete a bit and they put it to us. Torbett was on today and we didn’t make any adjustments. And any way we could help them — while they were playing good baseball — that’s the way it went today.”
Jake Timbes took the loss for D-B, allowing four of Science Hill’s six hits and five runs in five innings.
Torbett had an RBI on a sacrifice fly to end the scoring in the sixth. His cousin, Jack Torbett, scored two runs and reached base on all three of his at-bats, while teammate Jaxon Diamond lined a triple and scored on a passed ball to make it a 5-0 game in the fourth.
The ‘Toppers played errorless defense, amplifying the defensive difficulties of D-B.