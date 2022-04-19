“Have a day, son!” is a popular catchphrase in today’s sports world, trumpeting when a player has a spectacular game. Cole Torbett had a day on Tuesday.
Torbett did it all at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, pitching a five-inning no-hitter and falling just a double shy of hitting for the cycle in a 10-0 non-conference baseball win over Tennessee High.
The 5-foot-10, 182-pound left-hander struck out seven and walked one to stymie the ordinarily potent Vikings. And for good measure, the senior went 3-for-4 (reached all four times) at the plate with a single, an RBI triple and a solo home run. He also scored two times.
“I was hoping to get one more at-bat and see if I couldn’t pull it out,” Torbett said with a laugh, alluding to needing a double to complete the cycle.
Either way, a no-no and nearly hitting for the cycle in the same game is rarified air.
“I was commanding the strike zone pretty well,” said Torbett, a Middle Tennessee State commit who allowed just two base runners. “I mean, they pieced a couple balls up, but my defense was there to back me up.
“I just think we had some good pitch-calling today and I just executed my pitches.”
Torbett took advantage of a gift from Jack Torbett, who lined a two-out single in the bottom of the fifth to enact the 10-run mercy rule and seal his cousin’s no-hitter.
“Oh yeah,” Cole Torbett said, smiling. “Heck, I’d do it for him if he was pitching.”
HILLTOPPERS SWING IT
Science Hill (22-4) smacked it around all day against the Vikings (15-5), collecting 11 base hits, including five for extra bases.
“We had a good approach and just didn’t try to do too much,” SHHS coach Ryan Edwards said. “A lot of line drives and ground balls and found some gaps. Stay within, that’s who we are.”
While Cole Torbett set a torrid pace at the top of the order, the heart of the lineup showed no mercy as well. Third hitter Jaxon Diamond and No. 5 hitter Jack Torbett both had a single, a double and two RBIs. Cleanup man Nate Conner had a single, a double and one RBI.
Even the No. 9 stick made his mark, when Jet Swartz lined a single in the bottom of the second inning to plate the first two runs of the game.
THS committed six errors to fuel the fire, leaving losing pitcher Rylan Henard with little chance.
“We played a good game and beat a really good team,” Edwards said. “I’m just proud of Cole for trusting his fastball command. That’s something he’s working on and getting better.
“You know, we’ve been humbled here a little bit lately and it makes you better. Cole and I have talked a lot about different things, and he was on his game tonight. He pitched a great game and that’s arguably as good a lineup in the area.”
SCHEDULE CHANGE
{div}The two teams reversed the schedule for their home-and-home series, playing the first game at the home of the Hilltoppers and later playing the return meeting at THS on May 2.{/div}
{div} {/div}