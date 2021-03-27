Mother Nature was the victor in Saturday’s baseball contest at TVA Credit Union Ballpark between Science Hill and perennial state power Farragut.
The Admirals had taken a 9-3 lead going into the bottom of the fourth inning before a vicious hailstorm coupled with multiple lightning strikes forced the game into a delay.
The remainder of the game was canceled after a 46-minute delay and was officially ruled a “no contest.” No stats or official records will be counted for either team.
The Admirals got off to a fast start, scoring two unearned runs in the top of the first inning, but the Hilltoppers answered.
Farragut allowed a pair of unearned runs, and Science Hill was able to tie the game in the home half of the first thanks to a throwing error by the first baseman.
The heart of the Farragut lineup battered three Science Hill pitchers, going 7-for-13.
Science Hill and the defending Class AAA state champion Admirals will meet again on Friday in Knoxville.