KNOXVILLE — No. 1 ranked Tennessee swept a weekend series with Missouri and made history as the first Southeastern Conference team to go 12-0 to open league play.
Luc Lupius homered twice for the Vols (31-1) in a 4-3 win over the Tigers (18-11, 3-9) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Lupius, a graduate senior first baseman, put the Vols in front with a solo home run over center field in the third inning. He belted his second home run, a two-run shot over deep right field, in the fifth inning. It was his ninth home run of the season.
Center fielder Drew Gilbert provided a RBI double to plate Jordan Beck two batters later for a 4-0 Tennessee lead.
Drew Beam (7-0) had seven strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings to pick up the win. He gave up six hits, no walks and two earned runs. Will Mabrey threw 1 1/3 innings in relief before Redmond Walsh came in for his fifth save of the season.
Missouri (18-11, 3-9) rallied with two runs in the seventh inning. Nander De Sedas doubled to right field for the Tigers’ first run. Josh Day added a RBI ground out to short for the second run.
The Tigers threatened to tie or take the lead in the final inning. Day had a sacrifice fly to score Ross Lovich. With the tying run on second, Walsh ended the threat when Missouri’s Trevor Austin hit into a game-ending ground out.
It was Walsh’s 21st career save, putting him two behind former Colorado Rockies star Todd Helton as the most in program history.
Austin Marozas (1-1) suffered the loss for Missouri. He allowed four runs on five hits over five innings.
Tennessee is scheduled to face Tennessee Tech on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Smokies Stadium in Kodak. The Vols will host Alabama in another weekend series Friday through Sunday.