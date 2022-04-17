KNOXVILLE — Trey Lipscomb posted his second multi-home run game of the season and Drew Beam struck out 10 batters as top-ranked Tennessee beat Alabama 15-4 Sunday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium to win their Southeastern Conference series.
The Vols (33-3 overall, 14-1 SEC) were playing without head coach Tony Vitello and pitching coach Frank Anderson, who were both suspended following their ejections on Saturday. Vitello must sit out three more games for bumping an umpire and Anderson can come back on Tuesday.
Lipscomb drove in five runs with his two homers and a double. He also scored three times. Beam,a freshman, improved to 8-0 after working 6 2/3 innings and not issuing a walk.
Jorel Ortega had a career-high four hits for the Vols, including a home run and four RBIs.
Tennessee had 15 hits and drew eight walks while scoring in double digits for the 17th time this season. The Vols are just the sixth team to start the SEC schedule 14-1.
Alabama, which took the first game of the series, fell to 23-14, 8-7.
Tennessee plays host to Bellarmine on Tuesday before a three-game SEC series at Florida next weekend.