It has been a rousing start to the football season for Hampton, and Friday night was more of the same from the state’s top-ranked Class 2A team.
The Bulldogs brushed aside Happy Valley in a 49-0 romp, and it was close to what head coach Michael Lunsford said he has been looking for from this team this season. One year removed from playing for a state championship, Hampton is rolling again with a 5-0 record.
“I talked to the kids after the game and told them we still haven’t played our A game,” Lunsford said Saturday. “But this was much closer to our A game than what we’ve been this year.”
One of the reasons the Bulldogs have been firing on more cylinders is the improvement at the quarterback position. Dylan Trivett’s preseason non-football hand injury limited him early, but he’s getting back to his expected level.
“He finally got into a rhythm (Friday night),” Lunsford said.
“The cut on his hand kept busting open earlier this year after he had seven stitches over the top and four stitches on the inside. Against Pigeon Forge, he couldn’t throw in the second half,” he said.
Trivett threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes to Chance Point against Happy Valley. It was part of an offensive outburst that included 161 yards rushing and two scores from Levi Lunsford.
Effort was a big part of the decision, where Hampton dominated on both sides of the ball.
“I feel we gave better effort than we have given all year,” Michael Lunsford said.
Included in the defensive mix were standout efforts from linebacker Dominique Burleson and defensive back Elijah McKinney.
“Dominique has been a kid who has made plays all along,” Lunsford said. “He’s always our leading tackler or second leading tackler, him and McKinney. And Shayden Oliver has been a superstar at inside linebacker.
“We’ve got a lot of kids getting to the football and kids playing hard. Even if they aren’t in the right positions sometimes, they’re making up for it by giving effort.”
Over the course of the season, Lunsford pointed to Levi Lunsford and linebacker Johnathan Greenwell as key leaders.
“Levi holds us together,” Michael Lunsford said. “And while Jonathan hasn’t been the star, he has always been in the mix over the last three years.”
Hampton now has a bye week before its biggest Region 1-2A contest, a road trip to South Greene. He said his team is still trying to prove its lofty ranking isn’t overdone.
“Playing South Greene determines a lot of what you deserve,” Lunsford said. “The kids know who South Greene is. They got us the last two years, so I feel like the kids see the urgency of this game.”
Lunsford said he believes the bye week won’t slow his team’s momentum.
“We have a good enough second team that pushes us on practice days,” Lunsford said. “We feel like we can improve over the bye week.”