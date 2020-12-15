Ken Cutlip surpassed George Pitts to become Science Hill’s all-time winningest basketball coach with the Hilltoppers’ 82-25 win over Unaka on Tuesday night at the new Topper Palace.
It was Cutlip’s 460th career victory and his team improved to 11-2 on the season.
“I’m just fortunate to be in the position that I’m in. I have been surrounded by dedicated and supportive people,” Cutlip said. “You accomplish very little on your own. There are so many people who help you along the way.
“There are 16 assistant coaches that have been a part of that. Seventy-three seniors have graduated from the program and it’s been a team accomplishment. That’s what we’re all about, working hard as a team and buying in as a team. This is a product of all that.”
The Hilltoppers left little doubt of the outcome, racing out to a 51-16 halftime lead.
Keynan Cutlip went 9-of-14 from the field to score a game-high 19 points to go along with four steals. Caleb McBride scored 12 points as Joah Shay with 11 points and Amare Redd with 10 also hit double figures.
Redd also grabbed 13 rebounds, including seven on the offensive end. Science Hill dominated on both ends of the court, sharing the basketball to the tune of 23 assists with five each for Dalvin Mathes and Shay.
On the defensive end, the Hilltoppers had 16 steals overall and forced 23 turnovers.
Joseph Slagle led Unaka with 12 points.