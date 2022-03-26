East Tennessee State offers NCAA Division I sports in 17 programs.
In recent years, the school has won Southern Conference championships in its two major sports — football and men’s basketball. However, both programs have undergone leadership changes since their last championships.
Shortly after the football team’s latest season ended with a loss in the quarterfinals of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs, head coach Randy Sanders announced his retirement.
The Bucs won two conference championships in Sanders’ four seasons at the helm. He was replaced by George Quarles, who will begin his first season as a collegiate head coach with lofty expectations.
Quarles came from Furman, where he was associate head coach and offensive coordinator. He had previously been one of the most accomplished high school coaches in the the country, leading Maryville to 11 state championships.
The Bucs didn’t have many seniors on the team, but the players they lost were among the best ones on the team. Quay Holmes left as ETSU’s all-time leading rusher and is a candidate for the NFL draft in April.
The ETSU football team set attendance records at four games last fall as Greene Stadium routinely had crowds of more than 9,000.
Basketball is the sport where ETSU has the most notoriety, becoming one of the mid-major programs the big schools pay attention to, with wins over LSU and Georgia in the past three years.
The Bucs have earned 11 NCAA Tournament bids. Their latest was the most disappointing, as the 2020 tournament was canceled in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2019-20 ETSU team went 30-4 and seemed to be poised for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament but never got the opportunity to reach its potential.
Shortly after the season, ETSU coach Steve Forbes accepted a position at Wake Forest. He was replaced by assistant Jason Shay, who left after one tumultuous season during which his players were criticized for kneeling during the national anthem at road games. Shay was replaced by Tennessee assistant Desmond Oliver.
The Bucs have also fielded SoCon championship teams in men’s and women’s golf, men’s tennis and volleyball in recent years.