Science Hill’s 1963 state champion cross country team was the first of its kind for a school from Northeast Tennessee. The Hilltoppers, under the direction of Milligan College senior Ed Pierpont, won the meet with 55 points. Team members included front row (left to right): Danny Clark, Dayton Click and Richard Mettler; back row (left to right): Glenn Barnett (manager), Tom Carrier, Bob Brown, Ed Pierpont, Terry Johnson, Bob Leach and Daryl Barnett (manager).