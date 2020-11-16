Cross country looked a lot different in the early 1960s when compared to today’s sport.
A sanctioned state meet had only been in existence since 1960 and most of the powers were in the mid-state. None of the “experts” thought that East Tennessee could have a real shot at winning much of anything.
That was the conventional thinking until 1963, when Science Hill shocked the defending state champion Nashville East to win the title on this day 57 years ago in Murfreesboro.
“I think that we really surprised just about everybody in the state when we won,” Richard Mettler, the Hilltoppers’ No. 2 runner, said. “We had gone unbeaten on the season, but not many teams from our area had even been to the state meet before.”
“Cross country back then was used to get in shape for basketball,” former coach Ed Pierpont said. “I remember at the conference meet at Science Hill that nobody knew how to actually score a cross country meet. I had to round up a bunch of students and assign them a team to keep track of the points. I remember I wrote a letter to the TSSAA asking if they had different rules for cross country because everyone seemed to have their own idea of how scoring was done.
“There weren’t but about 12 or 14 runners in that conference meet, so it really shouldn’t have been that hard.”
A MOST UNUSUAL ROUTE
Even though the legendary Hilltopper “do everything” coach Bob “Snake” Evans was coach on paper, the squad was turned over to Milligan College senior Pierpont.
“Ed had a great personality and got along really well with all of us because he wasn’t much older than we were,” Mettler said. “He was a great motivator and he was great at getting every last bit out of you, even if you didn’t know what he was doing.”
“My senior year, that was my student-teaching at Science Hill,” Pierpont said. “Coach Evans was the assistant football coach at the time as well and got assigned to cross country, which he didn’t want anything to do with. The administration knew that I had run at Milligan, so they let me coach.”
Pierpont was a runner himself, but was doing a project for his teacher training program and he was responsible for taking the team on trips as well as directing everyday activities.
“I did run at Milligan my first three years under Duard Walker, but gave it up my last year,” Pierpont said. “I started chasing my future wife and that, along with school, took up a lot of my time.”
“One of our strengths was hills,” Mettler said. “We’d start at the top of the hill beside where the high school is now and we’d go down to the bottom and run up as fast as we could. We’d do that about 10 times, and I really think that built our endurance more than anything.”
UNBEATEN ON THE SEASON
The ’Toppers — behind usual top runner Danny Clark — finished the 1963 season unbeaten with 10 victories. Science Hill easily won the Big 6 Conference with a perfect 15 points, which went unmatched until 2020 when Daniel Boone posted the lowest possible score.
“Honestly, the toughest course that we ran on all season was our own,” Mettler said. “The land around Science Hill was a lot different than it is now, and we used all of the hills in the course to our advantage.”
Science Hill also tallied wins at the Appalachian Invitational and East Tennessee regional meet in Knoxville on the campus of the University of Tennessee.
“I always tried to stay close to Danny because I knew if I was close to him that I would run a good time,” Mettler said.
NOT ONE OF THE FAVORITES
Getting to the state meet was much harder than it is today.
The state only had three regions — east, central and west — with the top three teams and top three individuals being eligible to compete.
Science Hill with 54 points, led by Clark’s fourth-place finish nabbed a bid for the second straight year.
Even though the ’Toppers had an impressive season resume, they did not garner the attention of the mid-state writers that believed heavily favored Nashville East would defend its title.
ELATION
Just six days before President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Science Hill pulled off the impressive win in Murfreesboro with 55 points and was led by two top five finishes from Clark and Mettler. East finished a distant second with 113 points.
Hampton’s Ronnie Heaton won the race with an impressive kick over the final half-mile of the two-mile course.
“I had gone up the summer before to my old high school in Indiana and they had just won the state championship and had run barefooted,” Pierpont said. “I told the boys at Science Hill about it and when we got to the state meet, they wanted to run it barefooted.
“When they got up to the line, the starter looked at them funny and asked if they were seriously going to run the race barefooted. He was probably thinking that those poor boys from East Tennessee were too poor to even have shoes to run in, but they went out and won the state, so it worked out.”
“Our mentality was that we wanted to make the other teams keep up with us,” Mettler said. “It was a matter of pride for us really and we wanted to set an example. We counted on each other a lot and we did a lot together outside of running.”
Science Hill the next year finished runner-up to Clarksville (69-91).
Other members of the team included Dayton Click, Tom Carrier, Bob Brown, Terry Johnson and Bob Leach along with managers Daryl and Glenn Barnett.
“We were elated when we found out that we won,” Mettler said. “It always feels good whenever you’re the first to do something.”