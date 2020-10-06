Title-Chase Friday is coming in Knoxville and Kingsport.
And on paper the two games seem to have everything a football fan would want.
Dobyns-Bennett hits the road to battle Farragut in a contest that will go a long way toward deciding the Region 1-6A championship.
Meanwhile, Sullivan South will play host to Greeneville to see which team gains the inside track to battle defending state champion Elizabethton for the Region 1-4A crown.
Here’s a quick look at both games:
Dobyns-Bennett at Farragut — Take the Admirals’ offensive output in the losses to Knoxville West and Maryville with a grain of salt because those two surly defenses haven’t given up much of anything to anyone (43 total points in 13 combined games). In their other games, the Admirals totaled 352, 476, 442 and 464 yards. The last of those came against Science Hill, and it appeared Farragut’s tougher schedule paid off against the Hilltoppers, who were outmatched on both sides of the ball.
D-B’s defense will be tested, but it should be noted the Indians have been just as tough as Knoxville West on that side of the ball, allowing 17 points in five games.
The common opponent for D-B and Far- ragut was Oak Ridge, a team the Indians beat 19-3 while the Admirals won 45-25.
Judging from the Science Hill game against Farragut, D-B will need to run the football effectively and protect the quarterback consistently against the Admirals.
Greeneville at South — The Greene Devils have faced adversity, including a pair of non-region losses and the season-ending injury to their starting quarterback. But sophomore Brady Quillen was more than adequate behind center in the recent win over Tennessee High, and Mason Gudger is one of the best big-play threats in the region.
South’s biggest obstacle in this game could be a rather stark difference in the schedule these teams have played. Greeneville has taken on Daniel Boone, Science Hill and Tennessee High while the Rebels’ opponents have a combined mark of 7-23. It is the cards South has been dealt as the Rebels missed a season-opening battle with Boone because of COVID-19.
TO PLAY OR NOT TO PLAY
Elizabethton’s scheduled home game for this week against Union County was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns for the Patriots’ program, leaving the Cyclones with two options.
They can take the extra week to prepare for their showdown against Greeneville on Oct. 16, or they can try to find somebody to play.
Also, Sullivan East was forced to cancel Friday’s game at Sullivan Central because of COVID-19 concerns, leaving the Cougars with an open date.
Cyclones head coach Shawn Witten said Monday his team is looking for a Week 8 opponent.
There are two ways of looking at it. Playing keeps a team in rhythm and can make it better, and also helps from a financial standpoint — a big concern this season.
On the other side of the issue, not playing reduces risks in two ways: injuries and COVID-19. This seems a prudent step when looking toward the playoffs, but there is also the major caveat that postseason football may not occur in full — if at all.
Unicoi County head coach Drew Rice said his team is not looking to play this week. The Blue Devils missed last week because of COVID-19 and this is their original bye week.
“It gives us a chance to heal some guys up, including (quarterback) Brock Thompson,” Rice said. “We’re going to try to make a run here down the home stretch.”
Crockett coach Hayden Chandley said his team is still considering its options for this week. The Pioneers were slated to play Cherokee before the pandemic intervened on the Chiefs’ side.
Even if a team wants to play, finding a suitable opponent can be a chore. There are 80 teams across the state with open dates this week — not counting those with COVID cancellations already announced — but a large percentage already have a full schedule. And with distance a major consideration, the pool shrinks even further.
Another issue is some teams with the ability to play another game have struggled to find wins this year. Picking up a game against a tough opponent at this point of the season wouldn’t seem to be all that appealing, especially if any travel was involved.
STATE’S TOP OFFENSES
Elizabethton is ranked No. 2 in the state in scoring.
Team — PPG
1. McMinn County — 48.5 ppg
2. Elizabethton — 47.7
3. Hardin County — 43.7
4. Oakland — 43.5
5. Tullahoma — 43.3
STATE’S TOP DEFENSES
Dobyns-Bennett remains near the top spot. It is good to be included on any short list that contains Maryville and Alcoa.
Team — PPG
1. Knoxville West — 2.8 ppg
2. Dobyns-Bennett — 3.4
3. Hampton — 3.8
4. Maryville — 4.3
5. Alcoa — 5.1
GAMES OF THE WEEK
Dobyns-Bennett at Farragut — If D-B wants to have big playoff dreams, it must be able to handle a Farragut team that was beaten 27-3 by Maryville.
Greeneville at Sullivan South — How far have the Rebels come? This game should paint a clear picture as South hasn’t played a competitive game against Greeneville since 2015.
Happy Valley at Johnson County — The importance of this rivalry resides mainly within the reaches of momentum. Both teams are looking to use this as a springboard to a strong playoff push in their respective classifications.
Cloudland at Hampton — The Bulldogs have been rolling all season while the Highlanders seem to have hit their stride. Throw in a heaping helping of rivalry, and this could be a dandy.
PICK OF THE WEEK
Dobyns-Bennett 17, Knox Farragut 14
It would not be a surprise to see this game come down to a field goal.
Picks record: 4-1.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Brennan Blair, Daniel Boone
The Trailblazers were at a crossroads for their season, and the senior pointed them in the right direction.
He carried 30 times for 257 yards and scored four touchdowns, and also added a 29-yard scoring reception, in a key Region 1-5A win over Morristown East.
THE HOGS AWARD
Daniel Boone Trailblazers
In the rout of Morristown East, the Trail Hogs were dominant. They created openings for 297 yards rushing and their pass protection allowed a 67-percent completion rate.
DEFENSIVE UNIT OF THE WEEK
Dobyns-Bennett Indians
The Indians’ defense completely shut Jefferson County down in a 42-0 win.
The Tribe defenders limited the Patriots to 71 yards of total offense and held running back Ayden Houston, who was averaging 139 yards per game, to minus-2 yards on the ground.