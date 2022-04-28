Slader Tinker hit a walk-off home run in the eighth inning as Daniel Boone took a 3-2 victory over defending state champion Science Hill in Big 5 Conference baseball action Thursday night.
Tinker went 3 for 4, while Graham Jones scored Boone’s other two runs. Brayden Blankenship gave up just two hits over six innings before Jones finished the game.
Jaxon Diamond drove in both of Science Hill’s runs. Nate Conner went 5 1/3 innings, giving up four hits and one run.
West Ridge 7, David Crockett 2
BLOUNTVILLE — Wade Witcher went 3 for 4 and scored two runs to lead the Wolves over the Pioneers. Sean Reed and Will Harris each had two hits in the Senior Night victory. Nate Laws had two hits to lead Crockett.
Sullivan East 2, Unicoi County 1
ERWIN — Lucas Eaton’s RBI single to score Dylan Bartley gave the Patriots the eight-inning win over the Blue Devils. Bartley scored both of Sullivan East’s runs with a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning.
Unicoi County responded in the bottom of the inning, but couldn’t give the run support needed for Lucas Slagle, who had nine strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings. Chris Chavez had two hits for the Devils. Winning pitcher Tyson Mitchell allowed just three hits and had 12 strikeouts.
Hampton 7, Johnson County 6
HAMPTON — The Bulldogs rallied with four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning and Caleb Royston had a walk-off single to score Chance Point for the win over the Longhorns.
Point went 3 for 5 with a pair of runs scored, while Morgan Lyons had two hits. Royston drove in two runs.
Dakota Holt was 2 for 3 with four RBIs for Johnson County. Zac Parsons had two hits and Peyton Pavusek had the other two RBIs.
Happy Valley 9, West Greene 4
MOSHEIM — Andrew Little went 2 for 4 and Drew Blevins got the win on the mound and had a pair of RBIs. The Warriors won a second game 5-4 as Reagan Ensor led the way with two hits. Pedro Colunga was the winning pitcher.
SOFTBALL
Dobyns-Bennett 3, Daniel Boone 2
Haigan Depew had a RBI double to score Savannah Hutchins in the top of the ninth inning as the Lady Indians pulled off the hard-fought win over the Lady ’Blazers.
Hutchins went 3 for 4 to lead Dobyns-Bennett at the plate. Hannah Frye went the distance, striking out nine over the nine innings, giving up seven hits and only one walk.
Audrey Moorhouse was also 3 for 4 with a RBI to lead Daniel Boone.
David Crockett 10, West Ridge 5
BLOUNTVILLE — Karly Honeycutt had two hits and four RBIs to lead the Lady Pioneers over the Lady Wolves. Marin Simpkins totaled two hits and two RBIs, while Rhyan Massey also ended with two RBIs.
Victoria Browder and Bradlie Warner each had two hits for West Ridge. Lauren Richardson had two RBIs.
Tennessee High 11, Science Hill 2
BRISTOL — Abby Haga had two hits, including a two-run home run, as the Lady Vikings showed plenty of muscle.
Ashlie Worley and Macie Strouth also had two-run homers. Kaylie Hughes, Nikki Duncan and Mac Newport each had two hits. Science Hill was led by Abigail Taylor led Science Hill, who went 2 for 4 at the plate.
Unicoi County 10, Elizabethton 6
ERWIN — The Lady Devils had the big bats going with 16 hits, led by Betsabe Chavez with a home run, a double and four RBIs.
Laurel Osborne was 3 for 4, while Kynzie Jones had two hits and two RBIs. Hannah Shelton and Skylar Tipton each finished with two hits and two runs scored. Jala Chandley and Kendell Hensley also had two hits.
Kenidy Harris led the Lady Cyclones with a three-run home and a double.
Johnson County 15, Happy Valley 4
ELIZABETHTON — Hailie Cox went 3 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs scored in the Lady Longhorns’ six-inning win over the Lady Warriors. Sydni Potter was 4 for 4 and scored three runs. Emma Eller had three hits and Mattie Jones finished with two.
Laura Rice was 3 for 3 with two runs scored to lead Happy Valley. Madison Lingerfelt had two hits.
Johnson County won a second game 11-1 as Hannah Fritts was 2 for 3 with a home run, four RBIS and two runs score. Jones was 2 for 3 with three RBIS, while Autumn Lewis and Lexi Proffitt also had two hits.
Unaka 7, North Greene 1
ELIZABETHTON — The Lady Rangers scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back to defeat the Lady Huskies.
Trinity Bowers gave up two hits in the circle, while she had two hits at the plate. Sadie Shoun added to the output with two hits and two runs scored. Jill Faust finished with two RBIs.
SOCCER
West Ridge 2, Sullivan East 1
BLUFF CITY — Carson Whisnant netted the winning goal in the 70th minute as the Wolves captured the first-ever County Soccer Cup. Kendall Burton assisted on the goal.
Burton came off the bench earlier to score the game’s first goal off a Kayden Puck assist. After leading 1-0 at the half, East tied early in the second half.
Volunteer 9, Cherokee 0
CHURCH HILL — Dawson Dykes led the Falcons to the mercy-rule victory with five goals and two assists. Elijah Rogers and Cameron Cox each finished with a goal and two assists. Ethan Lukens added a goal and an assist. Cole Johnson scored one goal and Nolan Amyx had an assist.