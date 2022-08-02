The golf course at Johnson City Country Club has been going through some major renovations and golfers are about to get a sneak peek at the changes when the Tillinghast Invitational is held.

The tournament, named in honor of famed golf course designer A.W. Tillinghast, is set for Aug. 13-14. It was first held in 2006.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video