Johnson City’s Daniel Norris, a member of the Detroit Tigers pitching staff, has tested positive for COVID-19.
Norris, a lefty who played at Science Hill, confirmed his diagnosis in a text to the Detroit News. Teams are not permitted to announce players who test positive.
“I don’t care if you say I’ve got COVID,” Norris said. “People thinking I’m hurt again is tough to swallow since it’s been the story of my career. I am healthy and ready to rock as soon as I get some good news.”
Norris hasn’t been at the Tigers preseason camp since it began last week. He was placed on the 10-day injured list and is in protocol for coronavirus recovery.
He had been injured for parts of the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
Norris reportedly tested positive in recent weeks, but he said he hasn’t experienced any symptoms for a while. He won’t be cleared to return until he has two consecutive negative tests.