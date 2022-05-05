Ask Ron Hensley to describe his new business, Tiebreakers, and he’ll simply say, “It’s a family entertainment center.”
Take one walk into the establishment and you get the sense there’s nothing simple about it and there’s going to be a whole lot of entertaining going on.
Tiebreakers, located in the old Electric Cowboy building on North Roan Street in Johnson City, has been called a combination of Dave & Busters on steroids and Top Golf, where customers can eat and drink while playing all kinds of games.
It has the feel and sounds of a Las Vegas casino.
The grand opening is Saturday at 11 a.m., but a “soft opening” has been going on this week in an attempt to work out the kinks. So far, the reviews have been glowing as brightly as the arcade games that catch your attention when you walk through the door.
Tiebreakers offers eight bowling lanes, ax throwing, a golf putting game, an arcade where participants accumulate points to win prizes, and virtual reality games. It also has a full restaurant menu with anything from appetizers to filet mignon in addition to the Skybox bar, which will feature a mixologist making exotic drinks.
The bowling lanes come with a twist. Several types of scoring games can be played, some with the bumpers up so nobody rolls a gutter ball. Giant TVs loom over the pins so bowlers can watch sports while bowling, eating and drinking.
“We want people to enjoy themselves and get away from everyday life,” Hensley says.
Hensley warns not to call it a sports bar, though, even though there are so many big screen televisions, no game will go unseen. He said the NFL package will be available in the fall so fans of any team can come to watch their games. And, of course, Tennessee football games will be a big drawing card.
Hensley’s company, Headcase LLC, owns Tiebreakers. His son Eric is the CEO. The Hensleys have been in the entertainment business since 1995. Their most visible property is the Space Needle in Gatlinburg.
“A lot of this is Eric’s brainchild,” Hensley said. “He can envision the look and the layout, from the bar to everything else. I’m more of a numbers guy.”
Some of the numbers associated with the endeavor are attention-getters. The 30,000-square-foot layout is a $7 million project. The Facebook event page for the grand opening has more than 1,600 people showing as coming or interested.
“We expect to have a big crowd. I’m pretty sure of that,” Hensley said.
Keeping those folks coming back will be the key, and Hensley says he’s pretty sure the attractions will do just that.
“It’ll be an experience like they haven’t ever had before,” he said. “We want them to be ‘wowed.’ ”