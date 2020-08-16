For the vast majority of Science Hill and Elizabethton football fans in Northeast Tennessee, in-person attendance isn’t part of the equation for the season-opening game between the Hilltoppers and Cyclones.
The Hilltoppers received only 128 tickets for Friday’s game, and those will go to the parents of senior and junior players. Whatever is left over will be offered to the parents of sophomore players.
No tickets will be sold at the gate, which is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Citizens Bank Stadium in Elizabethton.
The ticket crunch is part of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and Science Hill athletic director Keith Turner said he understands the situation.
“I don’t think it’s unfair,” he said. “It’s just part of the framework we have to work with. Besides the team and administration, that is it (for tickets).”
Elizabethton is providing tickets for parents of Cyclones’ players, band members, chorus and cheerleaders.
“If everybody doesn’t take their allotment of tickets, which some haven’t so far, we might have some extra tickets,” Cyclones’ athletic director Forrest Holt said. “But I don’t know what we would do with those yet. We will try to make a decision by Tuesday. What I don’t want to do is give the hope we might have extra tickets available to the general public because that’s not the case.”
Turner said different situations will arise as the Hilltoppers play away games this season.
“It will be different based on stadium capacity,” Turner said. “Most schools I have talked to are trying to assure entrance for at least players’ parents.”
There is good news for people who can’t see the game in person as Turner said it will be televised by WCYB.