For all of her hard work and continued patience recovering from injury, East Tennessee State redshirt junior cross country standout Lindsey Stallworth is finally being rewarded.
It was announced last week that Stallworth had received a berth in the NCAA Division I cross country championships thanks to her victory at the Southern Conference meet back in November.
“I was extremely excited when I found out that I received a berth because I’ve wanted to compete at that level for a long time,” Stallworth said.
“Lindsey’s work ethic is second-to-none and that’s one reason why she’s at where she is right now,” ETSU assistant coach Catherine Layne said. “She has such an attention to detail and she is one of the most coachable athletes I’ve ever had.”
Though the road to the national meet has been made even more difficult due to the pandemic, it has been more of a stop-and-go roller coaster for Stallworth.
In her freshman campaign, after a standout cross country season that saw her finish 12th in the conference and 25th at the NCAA South Regional, she tore her left soleus muscle, forcing her to miss the ensuing indoor and outdoor track seasons.
She fought back and finished fifth at the 2018 SoCon cross country meet and was poised to contend for the individual title in 2019 on the home course at Pine Oaks in Johnson City.
As fate would have it, she was sidelined again with a fractured fifth metatarsal at the beginning of the fall season.
“The second time I got injured, I was out doing a training run and stepped in a pot hole and I thought I rolled my ankle,” Stallworth said. “I tried to run but after about 10 meters or so, I had to stop.
“I knew I had gone through it before and I just remained positive.”
Added ETSU coach George Watts: “She stayed positive through the whole thing and it led to a quick recovery, which I thought was remarkable.”
At the 2020 SoCon indoor championships, Stallworth played a key role in helping the Buccaneer women’s team to a runner-up finish, its highest since 1998.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck, forcing the cancellation of the remaining indoor and outdoor seasons at the collegiate level.
“COVID was really hard, but I was going to redshirt the season anyways,” Stallworth said. “None of us had any idea what was going to happen with the upcoming seasons, so we just kept training.”
And she trained hard.
“Lindsey came into the cross country season in the fall completely ready both mentally and physically,” Layne said. “When she won the SoCon meet, I was enjoying it more than when I was running in it.”
Stallworth’s runaway win (17:15.62) on the 5-kilometer course in Georgia was made even more special as Layne (then Berry) was the last Bucs runner on the women’s side to win the SoCon individual title in 1997.
“That was really special to me and the whole idea was surreal,” Stallworth said. “I was expecting a move to be made around 4K and I thought ‘Why not me?’ I made the move and I knew the decision had to be final.”
Stallworth is the first female Bucs runner to qualify for the NCAA championships since Layne in 1999.
Monday’s race looks to be one of the deepest on both sides in recent memory, even though the indoor championships are taking place at the time of this article.
“It might affect some teams, but I still think it’s a pretty even playing field when you’re talking about cross country,” Watt said. “I’ve run in this race before and one of the hardest collegiate races you’ll ever run. And I say that mostly because you never know what is going to happen.”
According to some of the videos that Stalloworth has watched, the course looks to be challenging with some rolling hills.
“I like hills, so that doesn’t really bother me all that much,” Stallworth said.
Both the men’s 10K and women’s 6K championship races will be nationally televised on ESPN. The women will be first on the course at 12:50 p.m. (EST) with the men to follow at 1:40.
The top 40 finishers in each race will receive “All American” honors. ETSU has never had a female runner garner such honors in cross country.
“My plan is just to go out and enjoy what I’m doing because I’m grateful to be where I am,” Stallworth said. “I’m going to relish while I can.”