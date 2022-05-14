ABINGDON, Va. — The three players tied atop the leaderboard of the Bill Webster Junior Golf Championship were unanimous in their assessments of the first round. They all felt they could have played better and they were all surprised to be in the lead.
Tucker McLain, Alex Broyles and Owen Queener each shot four-over-par 76 Saturday at Glenrochie Country Club to share the first-round lead of the growing junior tournament.
“Very surprised,” said McLain, who plays at Volunteer High School. “I’m really happy with how I hit the ball. It’s the first week I really got to play a lot because I just got out of baseball season. I expect to hopefully shave two or three strokes off of that tomorrow.”
McLain was going along nicely until a shot hit a cart path on the 14th hole and bounced into some tall grass. He made a double-bogey. He also 3-putted twice on the front nine and once on the back.
Queener, a Farragut High School student, also had some trouble with his putter.
“I didn’t play good,” said Queener, who bogeyed the final three holes. “Poor short game. My putting and chipping weren’t good. I need to not push my putts and finish my stroke.”
Broyles, who plays at Greeneville, was happy with his ball striking, but like the other leaders, struggled getting the ball into the hole.
“I hit a lot of fairways and greens,” he said. “I just couldn’t get them to drop today. I’m not happy with my score, but I guess it could be worse. I’m definitely going to play better tomorrow. I just need to make a couple more putts.”
Mason Funk (77) and James Gayle (79) were the only other players to break 80 as the high school boys played the back tees, measuring almost 6,900 yards.
Abingdon’s Katie Hall led the High School Girls Division with a 78. The Emory & Henry commit was the only player to break 80.
Hannah Stewart was next at 84 and Abby Bradley shot 86.
The Middle School Boys Division had the only defending champion in the tournament and Jaden Foster didn’t disappoint in the first round. His one-under-par 35 for nine holes was five shots better than second-standing Brody Thomas.
Aliezah Robinson shot 36 to lead the Middle School Girls Division by 11 strokes.
The final round is set for Sunday afternoon. The High School Boys leaders are scheduled to go off at 1:12 p.m. The High School Girls final group is scheduled for 1:36 p.m.