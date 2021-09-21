Megan Burleson had a hat trick and Science Hill put a near stranglehold on the District 1-AAA girls soccer regular-season title with a 4-0 win over Dobyns-Bennett on Steve Spurrier Field on Tuesday night.
With the victory, the Lady Hilltoppers improved to 12-1-2 overall and more importantly 6-0-0 in the district. The Lady Indians dropped to 6-3-1 and 3-2-0 in the league.
The rivals battled on even terms for the first 20 minutes of the contest, but in the 24th minute, the Lady Hilltoppers’ Gabby Gracia solved the Lady Indians’ defense. She raced in from the right flank and slipped the ball past D-B netminder Ellie Nash.
Twelve minutes later, Burleson upped the ante with a blast that almost blew out the back of the net and gave the Lady ’Toppers a 2-0 advantage.
Burleson added her second goal of the half just a minute later and Science Hill was well on its way, leading 3-0 at intermission.
“I thought we played well as a team tonight,” said Burleson. “We moved the ball around well and found each other’s feet. And we put the ball in the back of the net. It was that simple.”
Burleson notched her third goal eight minutes into the second half off a beautiful cross from Claire Rountree.
Science Hill completely dominated play, producing 38 shots with 21 of those on goal. D-B was held to just two shots on goal.
“We knocked the ball around well tonight,” said Science Hill coach Ron Kind. “Lots of side to side and one and two touches. Once we got settled down in the first half, I think we started to play our game.”
Nash finished with 17 saves, many spectacular and almost all under great duress.
“Nash was fantastic tonight,” said D-B coach Tony Weaver. “She kept us in the game.
“We still got things to correct, but I feel like we’re getting better.”
Prior to the game, the Hilltoppers retired the number 25 jersey of Caraleigh Helton, who died last December. Her jersey was presented to her parents at midfield as they were surrounded by the entire team.