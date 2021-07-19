The Appalachian League will be putting on its own version of the “Midsummer Classic” on July 27 at Calfee park in Pulaski, Virginia.
The inaugural All-Star Game brings together the best players across the league and several locals have made the cut.
In total, fourteen Division I conferences will be represented in the game. The Big 12 leads all conferences with seven players.
First pitch from the commonwealth is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be live-streamed on MLB.com. The game will air on tape delay on July 31 at 7 p.m. on MLB Network.
EAST TEAM NOTABLES
The league’s pitching wins leader is a highlight for the East team as Pulaksi’s Paco Hernandez brings his four victories into his home ballpark. He also boasts a 2.89 ERA.
Bluefield’s Michael Eze, who sits in fourth-place in the league’s batting average standings (.356) was also selected.
WEST TEAM NOTABLES
Elizabethton’s Marcus Brown, who leads the league in batting average (.444) is a player to watch.
Other Elizabethton players who made the cut were Chase Adkison, Robin Fernandez, Drew Gillespie, Luis Gonzalez, Manuel Rodriguez and Sam Thompson.
Johnson City’s Joe Vetrano leads the team with a .308 average and is one of three Doughboys to make the squad. Pitcher Andrew Ronne and outfielder Jaxson Crull also were named to the team.
No Kingsport team members were selected for the squad.
MANAGERS
Pulaski’s Clark Crist and Bristol’s Dave Trembley will manage the East and West teams for the Appalachian League All-Star Game, respectively.
The managers will be joined by their respective coaching staff. Ted Power will serve as the East Team’s pitching coach, while Roger Hill will be the team’s hitting coach. The West Team pitchers will be coached by Larry McCall, while Barbaro Garbey will serve as the hitting coach.
Crist brings over 40 years of baseball experience to the helm of the East Team. Prior to taking over as Pulaski’s manager in 2021, he most recently served as a National Junior College Cross Checker for the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Crist has also served as a scout for six MLB teams, beginning with the Houston Astros in 1985 and ending with a nine-year stint with the Cincinnati Reds from 2006-2015. Crist played collegiately at Arizona before being drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 1980 MLB Draft.
He spent four seasons in Seattle’s organization, serving as a player-coach in his final season.
Trembley, who has three years of experience as a Major League manager, has been a manager, coach and scout in both professional and amateur baseball. Before joining Bristol as manager in 2021, Trembley was the Director of Player Development for the Atlanta Braves in 2014-15.
TEAM-BY-TEAM BREAKDOWN
The Elizabethton River Riders, Greeneville Flyboys, and the Pulaski River Turtles lead all Clubs with seven selections for the 2021 All-Star Game.
Six Bluefield Ridge Runners earned nods for the East while the Bristol State Liners and Princeton WhistlePigs boast five all-star selections.
The Johnson City Doughboys claimed three spots for the West team and a pair of Burlington Sock Puppets and Danville Otterbots will represent the East team in the inaugural event.