Three East Tennessee State basketball players have entered the NCAA’s transfer portal.
Center Matt Nunez, forward Isaac Farah and guard Brandon Hall won’t be back with the Bucs.
Nunez, a 6-foot-10 freshman, got the most playing time of the three, seeing action in seven games and scoring a total of eight points.
Farah played less than five minutes all season and Hall sat out as a red-shirt.
That gives ETSU coach Desmond Oliver more scholarships to fill in recruiting. He had already lost David Sloan to graduation and had Silas Adheke and Vonnie Patterson quit during the season.
In addition, the Brewer brothers, Ledarrius and Ty, had previously announced they are leaving the program despite each having one year of eligibility remaining.
Oliver signed three players during the early signing period: Jeremy Gregory, a 6-foot-8 forward from Charlotte, Braden Ilic, a 6-foot-10 forward from Morristown and Kristian Shaw, a 6-foot-7 guard from Hendersonville.
The NCAA signing period begins April 13.