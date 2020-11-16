Three finalists for each classification in the Mr. Football awards will be announced Tuesday at 11 a.m. on the Tennessee Titans website.
These finalists will be invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 8, where the winner of each award will be announced.
Elizabethton quarterback Bryson Rollins and receiver Parker Hughes are semifinalists for the Class 4A honor. David Crockett’s Prince Kollie is a semifinalist for the Class 5A award.
FAVORITE PLACES
Favorites have ruled the roost in the first two rounds of the TSSAA football playoffs.
Of the 18 teams who were ranked in the top three of the final state polls, all but two are still alive.
Oakland, Maryville and Riverdale moved into the Class 6A quarterfinals while Beech, Knoxville West and Summit did likewise in Class 5A.
Elizabethton, Tullahoma and Lexington advanced in Class 4A while Alcoa and Milan are still alive in Class 3A. No. 3-ranked Red Bank was eliminated in a 31-12 decision to Brainerd.
Class 2A Peabody and Meigs County won their first two games, but No. 3 Lewis County was clipped, 12-0, by Riverside.
In Class A, South Pittsburg, Coalfield and Moore County remain in the hunt.
THINKING OUT LOUD
Should the TSSAA consider moving all football games to 6 p.m. for the next two rounds of the playoffs?
Given the current situation with COVID-19, and subsequent limited fan attendance that doesn’t add to the necessity of a later start, does it make more sense to get people back home at an earlier hour — especially for teams that have to travel?
ATTENDANCE POLICY
Science Hill will cut down on attendance for winter sporting events for the foreseeable future.
Because Science Hill has gone to a full remote learning schedule, the school announced Monday it will limit varsity-sports attendance to immediate family members.
In a statement, the school said, “We apologize for this inconvenience, but this will provide our athletes with the opportunity to play.”
Each player, cheerleader and dance-team member will be allowed to purchase up to four tickets. The school said, “if conditions with COVID-19 improve enough to allow Science Hill to return to some form of in-person learning on Nov. 30, we will revisit our attendance policy with the hopes of increasing attendance to 600 people.”
COLLEGE SIGNINGS
Science Hill’s Ashley Doyle made her college choice official last week. She signed to run cross country at King University.
PICKS OF THE WEEK Elizabethton 31, Greeneville 21
The Cyclones ran away from a close game in the second half of the first meeting, but the final margin in the rematch could be closer.
Picks record: 11-4.