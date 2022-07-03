Philip Thompson weaved his way through a last-lap melee to win Saturday’s Crate Late Model feature at Volunteer Speedway.
Running fourth heading into the final lap, Thompson saw race leader Zach Sise spin out after getting tangled up with a lapped car. Right behind him, Sise’s brother, Trevor running in second-place, spun out after contact from Rusty Ballenger.
With the leaders either slowed or stopped, Thompson’s No. 24 machine passed all three to win the 30-lap main event.
“I knew something crazy was going to happen,” said Thompson, a Knoxville driver. “I was expecting something because those two brothers race really hard. I know they were going for the win so I was prepared for something crazy. I was able to bob and weave my way through it. Here I am.”
The Sise brothers put on a show for the fans throughout the race. They traded the lead on multiple occasions. Zach got an early advantage before Trevor was able to box his brother behind traffic and use a slide job. They continued to trade slide jobs for the lead until Zach appeared on his way to the win.
Ballenger finished second in the end with Baily Cardwell third. Terry Poore and Josh Henry rounded out the top-five.
Zach Sise ended seventh and Trevor Sise 11th in the final rundown.
The brothers from Knoxville battled similarly for the top spot on Friday before Zach had mechanical trouble. Trevor Sise went on to score the win ahead of Ballenger and Jason Cardwell. Josh Henry was fourth with Johnson City’s Tim Maupin fifth.
Kip Sawyer, another Knoxville driver, emerged from an early battle with Wayne Rader to win Saturday’s Sportsman feature. Sawyer’s white No. 44 machine got ahead the No. 01 Firebird designed car of Rader and a ferocious battle behind him.
Rader finished second with Mason Bare third. While the low groove is often the fast way around Volunteer Speedway, Sawyer had the advantage running the top of the track.
“I’ve always been a high-side track person. If I can get up against the wall and go, I love it,” Sawyer said. “Wayne and I threw slide jobs at each other a few times. I’ve raced him a long time. I know he’s not going to wreck me and I’m not going to wreck him. It’s fun racing with guys like that.”
Brandon James from Morristown won Saturday’s Open Wheel Modified race with Elizabethton driver Blake Terry taking the runner-up spot. Other Saturday winners were Morristown drivers Austin Atkins in Street Stock and Austin Maples in Front Wheel Drive.
Addison Cardwell added to the list of Knoxville winners in Friday’s Sportsman feature. Travis Fultz finished second and Heath Alvey was third.
Jonesborough’s Bobby Mays drove his black No. 5 car to the Classic victory ahead of John Stevens and Will Carey. Atkins scored the weekend sweep in Street Stock, while Bryan Williams captured the Front Wheel Drive victory.