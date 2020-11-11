WEBER CITY, Va. — Sarah Thompson has always dreamed of playing NCAA Division I basketball.
Wednesday, on National Signing Day, she took the next step forward in making that dream a reality by signing her letter of intent to play basketball next year at ETSU.
“It’s really special to sign in front of all my families and friends and coaches and teammates,” Thompson said following a signing ceremony at the First Baptist Church gym in Weber City. “I’m real excited to get to ETSU. I’m just real excited to be a Buc.
“I knew I was going to have to sign at some point, but just to be able to get it done now (on National Signing Day), I’m happy about it.”
Thompson made a verbal commitment to ETSU in July.
“Ever since I was little, it’s always been a dream to play DI basketball in college and today I get to make that dream come true,” Thompson posted on Twitter when she verbally committed to the Bucs. “I want to thank my family, coaches, and teammates who have pushed me and helped me become the player and person I am today.”
FIRST THINGS FIRST
Before moving on to the college ranks next year, Thompson is focused on her senior year at Gate City and hopes to play as much of a “normal” season as possible with the looming threat of COVID-19 shutting things down.
Thompson and the Lady Blue Devils played in the next-to-last VHSL contest in March when Gate City defeated Luray 64-54 to win the Class 2 state championship game.
The path to play a prep 2020-21 basketball season next season has been cleared, although things are day-to-day because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re just hoping for the best. Hopefully, we’ll get to play,” said Thompson. “If everything just calms down, we’ll be able to play and we’re just going to play our best.”
Thompson said winning another state title is the goal for the team.
“That’s everyone’s goal, so we’ve just got to come in and work very hard for it,” she said of the state title run.
Thompson had a stellar junior season that included averages of 16.8 points, six rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.4 steals per game.
In the state championship contest, she scored 19 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Lady Blue Devils to the title.
Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said despite all the distractions with the pandemic, an upcoming altered season and schedule, Wednesday was a special day for Thompson and the Lady Blue Devil program.
“We’re very proud of her. She has worked extremely hard to get to this point and it’s just an awesome moment to get to see it come full circle,” Houseright said.
Last year Thompson was named the VHSL Class 2 player of the year and the Times News All-Southwest Virginia team player of the year.
She was also named Region 2D and Mountain 7 District player of the year.