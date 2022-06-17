Camrie Caruso’s racing roots run deeper than most.
It’s not unusual to see second-generation drivers in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series. However, the 24-year-old North Carolina resident is a third-generation racer following in the footsteps of her grandfather, Papa Joe, and her father, Marc.
At her young age, she’s got a long history in the sport, starting in Junior Dragsters when she was eight years old.
“I feel fortunate to be a third-generation racer and my team is family-oriented,” she said. “I’m glad to be with my dad and grandpa at every race, and my mom comes when she can. I wouldn’t want to do it any other way.”
Bristol is the site of one of the scariest moments her family has experienced in drag racing. The parachutes on her father’s car failed to deploy at the end of a run in 2019. It sent him crashing into the sand pit past the far end of the track.
It’s something that has been discussed, but nothing that Camrie has a desire to watch again.
“We’ve talked about it to be prepared if something like that happens, but we don’t focus on that because I feel it’s bad mojo,” she said. “I watched it when it happened, but I really don’t care to see it again.”
What she does care to see is another effort like earlier this season at Houston, when she was No. 1 qualifier in just her fifth Pro Stock start. Her Chevrolet Camaro sped down the track in 6.547 seconds at 209.39 mph.
Caruso parlayed that into a runner-up finish at the Texas track. She lost to four-time World Champion Erica Enders in the final despite having a better holeshot.
Part of her arsenal is two-time NHRA Pro Stock champion Jim Yates as her crew chief. She explained his expertise goes well beyond tuning the race car or looking at the race track.
“He’s helped me with things I’d never realized about being a part of a pro team,” she said. “He and his wife, Toni, have taught me so much about what to do, how to do it and the best way to do things.”
While there is room for improvement in some areas, she feels good about the start to the season. She ranks seventh in the Pro Stock points, only one spot behind five-time World Champion Greg Anderson.
Now, she comes to Bristol, a track steeped in Pro Stock history with winners like Warren Johnson, Bob Glidden, Anderson and Enders. It’s a place she’s heard plenty about.
“They’ve told me how Bristol is a little different, going uphill, but it’s OK because I always go and walk the track prior to running,” she said. “I’m super excited about it because it’s one of the places on the schedule I hadn’t been to. It’s always cool to see the historic tracks like Bristol.”