Johnson City Country Club will again pay tribute to its former tennis professional Pete Zannis through the game he loved.
The third annual Zannis Cup tennis tournament takes place Sept. 17-19. Registration is open through Sept. 12 with 60-70 players expected to participate.
“The Tri-Cities community is really supportive of keeping the tradition alive,” said tournament director Mike Norris, the current director of tennis at JCCC. “All the local players have done a great job supporting this tournament for that reason. Pete had his great years at ETSU and many years here at the club. He turned out hundreds of great tennis players who either played in college or were great ambassadors for the game.”
Zannis was an All-American for the Bucs in 1974-75 and inducted into the ETSU Athletic Hall of Fame in 1996. He went on to coach the Science Hill boys to three straight state championships from 2007-09 and doubled up with the girls also winning in 2009.
He also coached multiple singles and doubles state champions for the Hilltoppers, including current Milligan coach Ryan Reynolds. Zannis served as the pro at Johnson City Country Club for 38 years. He died of pancreatic cancer in 2015.
Norris, who formerly worked at Ridgefields in Kingsport, was a friend of Zannis for two decades. He commented how Johnson City Country Club has been good as an institution to continue the legacy of Zannis with the support of junior programs and the local tennis community as a whole.
While there has been a ton of interest in the Zannis Cup, Norris doesn’t want to expand it beyond JCCC. It’s important to have it at one venue where people can enjoy the camaraderie. Zannis is remembered as much for his engaging personality as his skill on the courts.
There are three divisions of doubles as well as singles and open divisions. Norris emphasizes the draws are suited for all levels of players.
“You’re looking at 6-8 divisions,” Norris said. “We have the beginner or novice level, maybe someone who has played a small META or another USTA local league. It goes all the way up to our big hitters, those who have played in college.”
Those interested in registering for the event, can contact Mike Norris at 423-723-9991.