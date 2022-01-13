Almost 500 wins ago, Science Hill boys basketball coach Ken Cutlip was building a foundation — literally — in Florida.
He was on a path that may have never reached Johnson City. But the Lord had other plans, and Cutlip has an evidential story that corroborates the claim.
BACKSTORY
Born in Johnson City, Cutlip and his family moved to Telford — where an ill-advised bicycle race was his first course correction in life.
Cutlip, in a heated race with a buddy, wrecked his bike and fractured his ankle. He was forced to wear a full leg cast, and it was the weekend before basketball practice started prior to his seventh-grade year.
Playing for Mark Sams at West View Elementary, Cutlip’s appetite for coaching was first whetted as he sat on the bench because of his injury.
“Coach Sams said to my dad, ‘Ken would make a great coach some day, listening to how he talks and what he sees,’ ” Cutlip said. “I had never thought about coaching before.”
Seeing the game with a coach’s eye was an important part of Cutlip becoming a good player. He helped University High reach the substate in 1986, scoring 12 points in a 65-54 road loss to South Pittsburg and eventually earning a chance to play at the next level.
He was only at Milligan College for one season, but it mattered. He crossed paths with baseball coach Doug Jennett, who would later play an unexpected role in one leg of Cutlip’s journey to Science Hill.
After a transfer, Cutlip became a standout at Tusculum College. He still has a share of the school’s single-game record for his 16 assists against Milligan in 1988.
Cutlip got a degree in math and computer science — “Dad told me to get something in math, science or computers and I would always be able to find a job” — and set his mind toward the sky.
But the Lord had plans for Cutlip to keep his feet planted firmly on the ground.
“My goal was to join the Air Force and fly jets,” Cutlip said. “I got my private pilot license and looked into the Air Force.”
Timing is everything, and military cutbacks prevented Cutlip from getting a guarantee he would be able to fly. So he returned to Tusculum as a graduate assistant basketball coach.
A COACH IS BORN
For four years, Cutlip worked under head coach Mike Hollowell and earned his master’s degree in education.
He continued his friendship with Thomas Massolio, who played alongside Cutlip at Tusculum and now coached with him. The four years at Tusculum would later become part of the Science Hill equation.
Massolio took a job as an assistant at his alma mater, Charlotte High, in Punta Gorda, Florida. One year later, Cutlip joined him as an assistant.
Massolio became the head coach the next season, and the duo stayed in those roles for four years.
WHEELS BEGIN TO TURN
Cutlip said he was happy at Charlotte, but a door opened elsewhere.
His former principal at Charlotte, Nancy Graham, took the same position at Cypress Lake in Fort Myers — where Jennett had taken over as the athletic director just a couple of years earlier in 1998. The head coaching position came open, and Graham wanted Cutlip for his teaching prowess. Jennett wanted Cutlip for his coaching skills.
As for Cutlip, he was comfortable at Charlotte and didn’t jump at the chance to be a head coach for the first time. His wife, Missy — a David Crockett and East Tennessee State graduate — also had a job at Charlotte. It made sense to stay.
But Missy was willing to make a sacrifice.
“We rented a house in Fort Myers, and she drove 30 miles to and from work so I could be two or three miles from (Cypress Lake),” Cutlip said.
Things were falling into place. However, while the heart of man plans his way, the Lord establishes his steps.
PERFECT TIMING?
Missy landed a physical education job at Cypress Lake in 2002, and the couple began building a house in Fort Myers.
Cutlip was firmly entrenched for what he believed would be a decades-long stay at Cypress Lake.
“I was content,” Cutlip said. “I had no desire to leave that job.”
Ring.
“That spring I got a phone call from Tim Bell, who was the athletic director at Mount Juliet in Tennessee,” Cutlip said. “I had never met him in my life.”
Cutlip was connected to Bell through former UH coach John Shulman, who was on Jeff Lebo’s staff at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. Cutlip had worked camps with Shulman and Lebo when they were at Tennessee Tech.
Cutlip visited the Mount Juliet area, later interviewed, and returned to Florida. After much prayer, Cutlip and his wife decided Cypress Lake was the right place to raise their family — which included their first son, Kendle, at the time.
“I listed the pros and cons,” Cutlip said. “We were building a house. We would have to start over. It was going to be a slight pay cut. Missy wouldn’t have a job. I put it all on paper. It didn’t make sense.”
DIVINE INTERVENTION
Cutlip met with Jennett and mentioned the Mount Juliet job offer, fully expecting to hear a please-stay reply.
But Cutlip had previously told Jennett about his mother and mother-in-law living a short distance from the Nashville-area school. And Jennett had recently lost a family member.
“Doug looked at me and said, ‘You’ve got family up there. You have an opportunity to get closer to your family. I think you should go,’ ” Cutlip said.
Still, Cutlip and his wife decided the timing wasn’t right.
THE PHONE DIDN’T RING
Bell said someone from his school would call Cutlip at a specific time on a specific night.
While waiting for the call, Cutlip said he was getting physically sick.
“I didn’t know why,” he said. “We had prayed about it, and I knew I needed to turn it down.”
Cutlip waited for a call that didn’t come. He got up and went to school the next day. During a morning class, he got a call from Missy.
“She never called me at school,” Cutlip said. “She was out walking with her PE class. She said, ‘Something tells me you need to take the job when they call.’ I told her we talked about this and prayed about this and we already decided not to take it.
“She said, ‘When they call you, take that job.’ My wife had never been direct like that with me.”
Thirty minutes later, Cutlip’s phone rang again. It was Mount Juliet. Cutlip accepted the job.
Later, Missy asked Cutlip if he took the job.
“She said something told her we were supposed to do this,” Cutlip said.
Cutlip and his wife started attending church with Bell, who became Cutlip’s Sunday School teacher.
“He’s a wonderful person and a great man,” Cutlip said.
WHY THE PHONE DIDN’T RING
After settling in at Mount Juliet, Cutlip was talking to Bell one day.
“I said, ‘You told me your principal had to have an answer that certain night, but the phone didn’t ring. If you had called that night, I promise I would have turned it down.’ Why didn’t I get a call that night?’
Bell replied with an answer that can create chill bumps.
“He said, ‘The worst thunderstorm came through the area that night and knocked out the telephone lines. You couldn’t get calls out. I didn’t realize she wasn’t able to get through until the next day.’ ”
THE HOME STRETCH
Cutlip went 35-29 in two years at Mount Juliet, with strong postseason results each season.
He said his wife was extremely happy in the mid-state area, and the couple purchased a house a half-mile from the high school.
But in the second of Cutlip’s two seasons, Hilltoppers coach Mike Poe invited Cutlip to bring his team to play in the Roundball event at Science Hill. Mount Juliet defeated Science Hill 73-71 with a stirring second-half comeback.
Little did Cutlip know, but that game was a live audition for the next head coach. Poe resigned at the end of the season to move on to the college ranks at Tennessee Wesleyan.
When Cutlip went for an interview, he said he felt peace.
“I had been told you don’t speak about your faith during a job interview,” Cutlip said. “But when they said, ‘Tell us about yourself,’ I said I’m a Christian and I have a strong faith. I remember doing that and being at peace with the interview. I didn’t have an inkling I would get the job.”
Certainly Cutlip was an underdog to get the position.
“I think the Lord played a hand in this,” Cutlip said. “Of all the names in the paper, my name was never mentioned.”
But three things gave him a boost: He was an excellent math teacher (his dad proving to be right once again), he was willing to share athletes with other programs (stamped this year with his support of his son, Keynan, playing football), and those years on the bench at Tusculum.
“Coach Poe said running Science Hill is like coaching in college,” Cutlip said. “He felt it prepared him to be at Tennessee Wesleyan. Science Hill wanted someone who had coached at the college level. That was part of it.”
LIVING THE DREAM
Cutlip has earned 492 of his 543 career wins while on The Hill. He is the winningest coach in Science Hill history, which is an impressive feat for a school that once housed George Pitts and Elvin Little.
“The job at Science Hill is my dream job,” said Cutlip, whose 2021-22 team is 18-3 and on the state radar. “When I was considering it, my wife said, ‘This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.’ ”
Cutlip came to Johnson City with two boys, and has since added two more (Koda and Kaden) to the fold. When asked if he considered a fifth to have a full starting lineup, Cutlip said with a laugh, ‘No, we stopped at the Final Four.’
Cutlip said it has been a good long run at Science Hill.
“I never imagined being here 18 years, especially when I first came,” he said. “I was hoping to be able to make it five years. I didn’t have the pedigree of Pitts or Little or Poe. All I ever wanted to do was not let those guys down.
“I know the success has very little to do with me. People the Lord has put in my life, and the people he has surrounded me with, have made the difference.
“I came here obviously wanting to compete for a state title, but I wanted to do it the right way. I want us to play the right way, and for the kids to be role models. I want it to be a program other programs look up to.”
Now fully established as a head coach, Cutlip will return to where his head coaching career started. He will take his Science Hill team to Punta Gorda next week for a pair of games in the Wally Keller Classic.