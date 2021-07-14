The CTX Virginia Highlands Open golf tournament is being played at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon, Virginia, on Sunday and Monday.
The 54-hole tournament is part of the College Tour X and is open to all amateur golfers, not just collegiate players.
The tournament is being played in honor of the late Mitch Taylor, whose son Chance is a prominent local amateur golfer. The event is being called “The Mitch.”
A portion of the proceeds from the tournament will go to Mitch Taylor’s favorite charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
The first two rounds will be played Sunday with the final round Monday. To register for the tournament visit www.playtourx.org.