YANKTON, S.D. — Tim Thacker won the national title in the mile and Nathan Baker did the same in the 3k, highlighting Milligan University’s season-ending performance Saturday at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships.
The two seniors gained additional All-American recognition by helping the Buffs’ distance medley relay unit place fourth. Jake Crow is also an All-American after finishing eighth in the 3k.
Milligan’s men placed eighth in the team results.
Thacker became Milligan’s 15th individual national champion and 10th from coach Chris Layne’s track & field program. Running in his third straight mile final, he came into the race as the nation’s runner-up each of the last two years. This time, he would not be denied.
Moving past the rest of the pack over the last 400 meters, Thacker posted a time of 4:12.25 — enough to win by three-plus seconds.
Shortly thereafter, Baker reclaimed the 3k crown to become the fourth athlete in Milligan history with multiple national titles.
The first of Baker’s aforementioned titles came to fruition at the 2018 meet, when he outkicked the field over the final 100 meters. Saturday was no different as he ran fourth most of the race, moved to third on the final lap, then passed the front two runners.
Baker’s 8:35.74 showing earned him the victory by 0.2 seconds.
Crow ran an 8:49.60 in the same event, resulting in the sophomore’s first all-American finish.
The distance medley relay run saw Baker handle the opening 1,200 meters and Thacker the final mile leg. Ethan Pfister and Sam Wehner ran the two middle legs, all in helping Milligan claim an All-American spot.
Their time of 10:11.62 missed third place by 0.6 seconds and the runner-up spot by less than two seconds. The Buffs finished fourth in the event for the second straight year.
Milligan’s women completed their national competition on Friday. With indoor season in the books, the Buffs and Lady Buffs can turn their attention to the outdoor season — which is set to start March 19-20 at the CIU Rams Invitational.