Daniel Boone appeared to have things under control, but Tennessee High had seven answers.

For the second time in as many days, the Lady Vikings put up a seven spot. This time it led to a 10-5 victory in the winners’ bracket final of the Region 1-AAA softball tournament Friday at Boone’s field in Gray.

Tennessee High (24-8) advanced to Saturday’s championship round and earned its first region berth since 2001.

It was a moment not lost on head coach Jenn Testa, whose team went through the COVID ringer this season and also dealt with the tragic death of senior Gabrielle Kennedy in October.

“The thing about this team all year is they have just been fighters,” Testa said. “I think a lot of that goes to what we’ve been through. It has been a tough year. These kids have impressed the heck out of me. They inspire me every day. I can’t be any more proud of them.”

The Lady Vikings’ seven-run explosion in the top of the 10th inning lifted them to a 12-6 win over Crockett on Thursday.

Boone (30-10) dropped into the losers’ bracket final and will play rival David Crockett in an elimination game Saturday at 4 p.m. at Tennessee High’s field in Bristol. Crockett (31-7) stayed alive Friday with a 6-4 win over Dobyns-Bennett.

The Boone-Crockett winner will take on Tennessee High at 6:30 in the championship round. A second game, if necessary, would be played Sunday at 3 p.m. in Bristol.

THE COMEBACK

Trailing 4-0 entering the sixth inning, the Lady Vikings had not been able to get anything going at the plate against Boone pitcher Maggie Hillman — who had strung together an impressive 17 consecutive scoreless innings in the tournament.

A leadoff infield single was followed by what could have been a double-play grounder. But an error allowed both runners to remain safe.

A double by Keegan Myers made it 4-1 and Ashley Worley followed with a single to make it 4-2.

After a passed ball plated another run, Rylee Fields tied the game with a single. A sacrifice fly by Kaci Honaker put Tennessee High ahead for good.

Mac Newport’s line-drive single plated the final two runs.

Boone coach Jeremy Jenkins said he felt like his team was in good shape entering the sixth inning.

“We had given up one hit through five innings,” Jenkins said. “Top of the sixth, you’ve got 8-9-1 (in the order) up. You’re thinking with the way Maggie was throwing, you like your chances. We will take that chance every time.

“They got a base hit, we made an error, and then it kind of snowballed after that. They put the bat on the ball. They put pressure on you. They all can run.

“Maggie’s our best. They beat us.That’s just how it is. We will back out there tomorrow.”

BOONE BOMBS

The Lady Trailblazers built their lead on the long ball.

Maci Masters and Kyleigh Bacon each homered in the second inning. Masters and Emma Robinette left the park in the fourth inning.

Bacon nearly hit another homer in the sixth, settling for an RBI double to cut the deficit to 7-5.

FINISHING TOUCH

Kenzie Orfield put the game out of reach in the seventh inning, crushing a three-run homer over the left field fence.

Fields went the distance in the circle, allowing seven hits and four earned runs. She walked one and struck out seven.

Worley and Newport led the Vikings with two hits apiece.

BOONE LEADERS

Makenna Dietz and Bacon each had two hits for Boone.

Hillman allowed eight runs in six innings, but only four of the runs were earned. She walked two and struck out five.