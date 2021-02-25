KINGSPORT — Milligan College went cold at the finish in the quarterfinals of the Appalachian Athletic Association basketball tournament and it ended the Buffaloes’ season.
Tennessee Wesleyan used a 12-0 run in the final minutes to pull away for an 88-81 victory over Milligan on Thursday at MeadowView Convention Center.
Milligan, seeded fifth in the field, was on top 77-76 after Levontae Knox’s free throw with 3:34 left. The Buffs didn’t score again until there were only 18 seconds left in the game, missing three shots and committing two turnovers down the stretch.
Fourth-seeded Tennessee Wesleyan took advantage of Milligan’s scoreless streak and went ahead 88-77 before Milligan got two layups in the final seconds.
Tennessee Wesleyan, which advanced to Friday’s semifinals against top-seeded Reinhardt, improved to 15-7. The Bulldogs got 29 points from Ty Patterson. He was 11 of 19 from the field and had 10 rebounds. Billy Balogun was 13 for 15 from the field and had 26 points. Bryan Hubbard added 17.
David Tripp led the Buffs with 17 points. Jackson Gabriel added 14, Knox had 11 and Tyler Faulkenberry had 10. Finn McClure finished with nine points, nine assists and eight rebounds for Milligan, which ended it season with an 11-10 record.
Milligan had advanced to the quarterfinals with an 83-81 victory over 12th-seeded St. Andrews on Saturday. Tennessee Wesleyan won the regular-season meeting with the Buffs, 85-68.
JENKINS HONORED
Milligan freshman Jaycie Jenkins was chosen the AAC freshman of the year after averaging 17.5 points and 8.8 rebounds per game this season.
Additionally, Jenkins earned a spot on the All-AAC first team and all-freshman team. The AAC league office made the announcement Wednesday night.
Jenkins was fourth in the AAC in scoring and fifth in rebounding.
Jenkins capped her freshman season with her best game, posting a career high 34 points and 17 rebounds in the Buffs' loss in the opening round of the AAC tournament.
Meanwhile, Tripp made men’s first-team All-AAC. Also from Milligan, McClure and Jeffrey Selden were on the all-freshman team and Knox was on the all-defensive team.