KNOXVILLE—A pair of Blake Burke home runs combined with six effective innings from starting pitcher Chase Dollander did the most to fuel Tennessee’s baseball team on Thursday night.
The Vols opened their three-game Southeastern Conference series with Georgia by posting a 5-2 win at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Going deep in the fourth and seventh innings, Burke finished 3 for 4 with two runs and a pair of RBIs.
A Trey Lipscomb homer handed the Vols a 1-0 second-inning lead. An inning later, Jordan Beck’s RBI groundout broke a 1-1 tie and Tennessee remained in front the rest of the way.
Seth Stephenson and Evan Russell had 2-for-4 showings for UT (44-6, 21-4 SEC), which outhit Georgia 9-5.
Dollander departed after holding the Bulldogs to a run on three hits. He struck out six batters, walking none.
Middle man Chase Burns yielded a run over 1 2/3 innings before Redmond Walsh notched a four-out save.
For Georgia (32-17, 13-12), Cole Tate homered and doubled in a 3-for-3, 2-RBI performance.
Start time for Friday’s game is set for 5:30 p.m.