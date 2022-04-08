BLOUNTVILLE — Tennessee swept Virginia on Friday in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Virginia-Tennessee All-Star Senior Basketball games.
The games at West Ridge’s Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex featured some of the top prep senior basketball players from Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
FAST START PROPELS TENNESSEE BOYS
Led by team MVP Kenyan Cutlip of Science Hill, Tennessee jumped out to a 17-4 lead in the first five minutes of the game and held off Virginia in the second half to take a 101-85 victory.
Cutlip was one of four Tennessee players to finish the contest in double- figure scoring.
The University of Pikeville signee racked up a game-high 24 points.
“It was a lot of fun,” Cutlip said. “Just getting to put the uniform back on one last time. Also, a bunch of us know each other on the Virginia and Tennessee teams. So it was just having a good time and playing some basketball.”
Sullivan East’s Braden Standbridge scored 18 points for the Tennessee squad, while Michaeus Rowe of Science Hill finished with 17 and Volunteer’s Garrison Barrett added 11.
Dobyns-Bennett coach Chris Poore, who directed the Indians to the TSSAA Class 4A state championship, said it was fun for the players and coaches to be back on the basketball floor.
“It’s just fun to see a group of guys in our area that earned the opportunity to put themselves on this floor,” Poore said. “The opportunity they got was well-deserved. It was earned. It was a lot of hard work for them to come out and play.”
Graham’s David Graves led the Virginia team with 23 points, while John Wesley Meade of Wise County Christian School finished with 14 points.
The Virginia squad also got 12 points from Kaleb Morgan of Graham and 10 apiece from Ft. Chiswell’s Siler Watson and Blackburg’s Owen Walters.
TENNESSEE TAKES GIRLS GAME
Tennessee’s Kadence Fannon of David Crockett scored 16 points to lead her team to an 88-72 win in the girls all-star game.
“This is an amazing opportunity and I’m so blessed to be able to play in this game. It really meant a lot to me,” she said.
Dobyns-Bennet’s Olivia Doran scored 14 points, while Delana Debusk added 13 and West Ridge’s Emma Niebruegge finished with 11 points.
Virginia got 22 points from Auburn’s Hannah Huffaman, while Ally Fleenor of Pulaski County got 10 points.
Rebekah Clark of the State Line Run squad scored 12 points and Graham’s Elle Gunter added 10.