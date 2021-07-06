Muddy Creek Raceway hosts one of its biggest events of the year with the 37th annual AMA Tennessee State Motocross Championship scheduled Friday through Sunday.
Don’t let the name Tennessee fool you as riders from all across the nation will compete in the prestigious event.
Friday is a practice day other than pit-bike races. Racing is scheduled for Saturday with the main event scheduled for Sunday with over 25 classes competing. Practice is at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday with racing to follow.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
Alex Colley from Norton, Virginia, rode his KTM to three race wins at last Sunday’s Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series event at I-81 Motocross Park.
Carson Eads from Kingsport and Jonesborough’s Chandler Carver each won two races. Jackson Horne from Kingsport also won a pair of 85cc races, while Anthony Fields of Bluff City scored a win in 450C and finished runner-up to Kingsport’s Dawson Ball in the 250C race.
Elisha Guinn from Roan Mountain also posted a win and a runner-up finish, beating Steve Watkins of Johnson City in the Unlimited C race. Memphis Scott from Johnson City was runner-up in the Unlimited D class.
Haley Ball won both motos in the Women’s race. Among the youngest riders, Tianna Holsclaw from Johnson City had two wins and Jackson Statzer from Elizabethton was the 51cc Open winner.
Tyler Carroll of Blountville (College Boy), Pazlee Roark of Kingsport (65cc, 10-11), Austin Milhorn from Limestone (85cc, 9-11) and Noah Roy of Jonesborough (85cc Beginner, 9-15) came through with second-place finishes.
The Hot Summer Nights Series returns to I-81 Motorsports Park for its next event on July 24.
BIG-MONEY BRISTOL
Bristol Dragway hosted the BTE World Footbrake Challenge over the weekend with several oversized checks handed out.
David Harvey Jr. lost to his son David Harvey III in the quarterfinals of Sunday’s eliminations. However, the elder Harvey got a second chance and had a .005 reaction time — giving him a bye into the final round. He caught another break when final-round opponent, Matt Sayers, red-lighted to give Harvey Jr. the $25,000 top prize.
Adam Davis also won as the result of a foul to score a $20,000 victory Saturday. Davis had a .022 reaction time as Ernie Humes red-lighted in the final round. It went to the finish line in Friday’s Gamblers Race, in which Steve Collier edging Derek Simon for a $5,000 victory.
There are even bigger purses on the line Sept. 2-5 with the BTE $250K at Bristol Dragway featuring a $100,000 guaranteed winners’ purse on Saturday.
Bristol Dragway hosts the top youth racers in the country with the Mike Bos Jr. Dragster Nationals on Friday through Sunday, followed by the NHRA Jr. Drag Racing League Eastern Conference Finals from July 12-17.
SUMMER VACATION
It’s an off week for several local tracks, including Kingsport Speedway, Volunteer Speedway and Lonesome Pine Raceway.
Racing is scheduled to return to Kingsport’s 3/8-mile concrete oval on Friday, July 16. The Schaffer’s Oil Super Late Model Series races on the 4/10-mile Volunteer Speedway dirt track are set for Monday, July 19.
There’s a month’s hiatus at Lonesome Pine Raceway with the 3/8-mile asphalt track scheduled for a Saturday, Aug. 7 return to action.
IRON-MAN FORD
Johnson City’s Jensen Ford has increased his lead in the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series Southern Region standings with a trio of strong performances over the past weekend.
Ford finished second to Randy Weaver at last Friday’s Stars and Stripes 40 at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia. A day later, he came ever so close at Tazewell Speedway, beaten on a final-turn pass by Dakotah Knuckles to finish second again.
He followed up the pair of runner-up finishes with a third-place run Sunday at Lake Cumberland (Ky.) Speedway. Four-time Lucas Oil national champion Jimmy Owens from Newport was the race winner, followed by Michael Chilton and Ford.
The strong runs give Ford a commanding 240-point lead over second-place Donald McIntosh (Dawsonville, Georgia) in the Southern Region points.
It’s much closer in the Northern Region, where Dustin Nobbe leads fellow Indiana driver Devin Gilpin by 32 points with Ohio driver Devin Moran one point behind.
Ford, who won June 4 at Wartburg Speedway, and the rest of the Southern Region drivers return to action Saturday, Aug. 6 at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, Kentucky.