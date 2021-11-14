KNOXVILLE — Oliver Nkamhoua and Kennedy Chandler gave Tennessee an inside-outside punch and John Fulkerson made a winning return to the court as the No. 18 Volunteers routed East Tennessee State 94-62 Sunday afternoon at Thompson-Boling Arena.
Nkamhoua led the Vols (2-0) with 23 points and eight rebounds, while freshman point guard Chandler put forth an all-around effort of 16 points, six assists and three steals.
Fulkerson, from Kingsport, was in his first game back since March after missing the season opener with a thumb injury. He had six points, 10 rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes to help spoil the homecoming of ETSU coach Desmond Oliver, a former Tennessee assistant.
“That feeling of being back out there with my teammates is hard to put into words,” Fulkerson said. “I know how hard my teammates work and it’s how much fun we have playing out there. To be able to contribute a little bit and play together, I was really, really excited.”
Fulkerson finished 2 for 6 from the field, but the biggest thing according to Tennessee coach Rick Barnes was to get him back into game shape.
“He’s worked really hard the last couple of weeks, running, doing anything and everything humanly possible other than playing basketball,” Barnes said. “Even with that, he asked to come out one time. We tried to let him get through that first wall of fatigue and see if he could fight back.”
Chandler, the nation’s top-ranked point guard coming out of high school, did most of his damage by scoring 15 first-half points.
“He has great respect for his teammates,” Barnes said about Chandler. “There is no sense of entitlement in any shape of form. He can make a lot of fix-it plays on the offensive end and he can do a lot on the defensive end. He’s tremendous on doing the things we like to do. He’s very unselfish about the team all the way.”
ETSU (0-2) scored the first basket, a 3-pointer by Ledarrius Brewer. It was the 1,062nd consecutive game in which the Buccaneers have hit a 3-point shot and the 25th straight game for Brewer.
However, the Vols’ firepower soon came to the forefront with Tennessee holding an 11-6 lead at the first timeout and doubling up the Bucs 22-11 by the 12-minute mark. ETSU battled back and pulled with six, 26-20, with 9:39 left in the half.
Tennessee went on a 20-3 run the rest of the half for a 46-23 advantage. The Vols pushed the lead to 52-23 early in the second half and led by 20 or more the rest of the way.
BUCS LEADERS
Point guard Jordan King led ETSU with 22 points. Brewer finished with 11 points and David Sloan scored 10.
The Bucs were limited to 19 of 56 (33.9 percent) from the field and had 17 turnovers. Tennessee dominated inside with a 51-25 rebounding advantage (19-5 on the offensive end) and a 42-18 margin of points in the paint.
Starting forwards Ty Brewer and Silas Adheke were held to five points, while reserves Kordell Charles, Vonnie Patterson, Jaden Seymour and Charlie Weber scored a combined nine as Oliver said the Vols did a good job of taking away the Bucs’ half-court sets.
“My frontline got their butts kicked,” Oliver said. “Silas had zero points and one rebound in 18 minutes. That’s not acceptable. Ty Brewer, who I think will be an All-SoCon player, scored five points at the 4 spot while Olivier had 23.
“Our guys didn’t follow the scouting report very well. I love our team and they’ve been really good since June, but Tennessee is pretty good.”
The Vols also got 11 points from Justin Powell, including 3-for-4 shooting from 3-point range. Josiah-Jordan James and Victor Bailey Jr. each scored nine. It was the 729th career win for Barnes, tying him with Jerry Tarkanian and Norm Stewart for 16th on the all-time list.
Oliver sees a lot more wins for the Vols this season with Chandler, whom he compared to Kyrie Irving, running the show.
“It’s probably the best team I’ve seen here since the Grant Williams and (Admiral) Schofield team which won 31 games,” he said. “Kennedy Chandler is the best point guard I’ve seen in this building. Jordan Bone was good and we’ve had good ones like Lamonte Turner, but I’ve not seen anything like that.
“There was no one on the court who could slow him down. I feel like if they can stay healthy with Fulky back, they have a team that has a chance to advance to the Final Four.”
NEXT UP
ETSU will try to get back on track against USC Upstate in its home opener Thursday at 7 p.m. Tennessee will face No. 4 Villanova on Saturday in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament at Uncasville, Connecticut.