BRISTOL, Tenn. — Kaylie Hughes delivered a walk-off double in the 12th inning to score Nikki Duncan and give Tennessee High a 2-1 Big 5 Conference softball win over Volunteer in a marathon pitchers duel on Wednesday.
Rylie Fields took the win on the mound for Tennessee High after striking out 12.
Volunteer’s Addyson Fisher took the hard-luck loss. The freshman struck out 17 in the contest.
Sullivan East 3, Gate City 2
BLUFF CITY— Keelye Fields scored the winning run from third base on a ground ball in the bottom of the seventh inning to lead the Lady Patriots to a dramatic win.
Cassie Littleford finished 3-for-4 with an RBI for East, while Abby Lacy and Katie Botts each finished 2-for-4 for the Lady Patriots.
K.K. Baker went 2-for-3 and Savannah Monroe had two RBIs for Gate City.
Science Hill 8, Unicoi County 0
JOHNSON CITY — The Lady ’Toppers pounded out 11 hits, including two each from Maddi Holstein, Madeline Diamond and Kendall Goins.
Holstein added two RBIs.
Science Hill’s Zoey Cooper had a complete-game win on the mound, allowing only three hits.
Dobyns-Bennett 8, West Ridge 0
BLOUNTVILLE — Dobyns-Bennett scored six runs in the fourth inning on the way to a big win.
Cati Zani, Hailey Porter, Julianne Tipton and Savannah Hutchins each had two hits for the Tribe. Zani and Claudia Maness had two RBIs apiece.
The Lady Indians’ Hannah Frye finished with 10 strikeouts in the complete-game win.
Kendall Nash finished 2-for-3 for West Ridge.
Elizabethton 12, Hampton 0
ELIZABETHTON — Maddie O’Quinn, Madison Pritchard and Mollie Johnson combined on the mound to throw a perfect-game for the Lady Cyclones in the big win.
O’Quinn had three hits and five RBIs, while Maely Ingram was 4-for-4 with three RBIs for Elizabethton.
The Lady Cyclones also got two hits from Ember Jensen, Kenidy Harris and Emma O’Quinn.
BASEBALL
Sullivan East 11, Elizabethton 1
The Patriots used a seven-run fifth inning to break the game open.
Zach Johnson, Tyson Mitchell, Lucas Eaton, Ethan Waters and Dylan Bartley all drove in runs in the decisive frame.
Corbin Dickenson held Elizabethton to three hits over six innings to pick up the win.
Daniel Boone 6, West Ridge 5
For the second time this season in a Big Five Conference win, Aiden Roller and J.T. Sipos came up big at the bottom of the order for the Trailblazers.
They combined for five hits and five RBIs with Roller getting three RBIs and Sipos totaling three hits.
Hudson York went 3 for 3 for Boone while Slader Tinker and Tim McGonigle each added two hits.
West Ridge loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the seventh and scored twice, but couldn’t get it tied.
Isaac Haynie had three hits for West Ridge while Drew Hoover and Sean Reed each totaled two hits.
Volunteer 11, Unicoi County 6
Cooper Smith went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the Falcons.
Ethan Smith added two RBIs while Connor Haynes was 2 for 2 with three runs. Zach Justice worked 5 2/3 innings to earn the win on the mound.