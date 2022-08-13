The fastest 10 weeks of any high school sports season kicks off Monday, as volleyball will get underway.
Local teams have been together since the summer and are eager to get play underway.
After defeating Sullivan East twice during the regular season last year, Tennessee High lost both the district and regional titles to the Lady Patriots.
Tracy Graybeal ended up taking East all the way to the state tournament and made it all the way to the third day before losing to Anderson County.
Tennessee High got as far as the sectional before losing to the Lady Mavericks as well.
The following is a brief look at each team.
ELIZABETHTON
The Lady Cyclones only lost one senior, but Mattie Davis did a lot for Leslee Bradley’s squad last year. Elizabethton always seems to be in the hunt and the league should be pretty even this year.
Head Coach: Leslee Bradley
Key returners: Jayci Bowers, Bailee Vanhuss
What the coach says: “Jayci is a great leader as the setter and she has a great IQ for the game. The juniors that are on the roster got a lot of court time last year because we were so young.”
JOHNSON COUNTY
There’s a lot of upperclassmen on the roster for Johnson County this season and Michele Cooke is hoping that will turn into a few more wins.
Head Coach: Michele Cooke
Key returners: Brookanna Hutchins, Peyton Gentry
What the coach says: “We’ve got strong hitters that are juniors coming in and that may change from night to night. We’ve got more depth than we’ve had in the past for substitutes.”
SULLIVAN EAST
There was probably no one more devastated by graduation than the Lady Patriots, but there is still a lot of talent left on the team with Hannah Hodge, Maddie Woomer and all-around stud athlete Jenna Hare.
Head Coach: Tracy Graybeal
Key returners: Jenna Hare, Hannah Hodge, Maddie Woomer
What the coach says: “My pieces that are coming back are minimal compared to what we had. We’ve got a homeschool transfer in Meghan Johnson that is really good and is definitely a positive. Leticia Bianco is a transfer student from Brazil that will eventually help us once she gets to know our system. We’re not young, but we’re varsity inexperienced.”
TENNESSEE HIGH
The Lady Vikings only lost the two setters from last year’s sectional squad, but the defense that was rock solid returns. It should be another solid season for the Bristol squad.
Head Coach: Mary Johnson
Key returners: Sydnee Pendland, Madison Blair, Marley Johns
What the coach says: “We love our two setters coming in. They’re younger sisters of two of the returning seniors and they’re both freshmen. Sydnee is the glue to our team and she’s the strongest communicator. We invite teams to hit to her and she’s literally like a highlight video with the way she can get to the ball.”
UNICOI COUNTY
The Lady Blue Devils have unquestionably the hardest position replacement in Shelby Miller, but there is a lot of promising youth coming through Erwin in the next few years.
Head Coach: Shelley Swinehart
Key returners: Olivia Bailey
What the coach says: “We’re going to have a lot of patience this year. My key already this year has been growth. We’re trying to find that personnel on the back row that’s going to work best for us.”
VOLUNTEER
There’s six seniors on the roster for the Church Hill crew and all of them have significant experience. Veda Barton highlights the list of returners as one of the best all-around athletes at the school.
Head Coach: Nora Barton
Key returners: Veda Barton, Sydney Cloud, Alexis Bellamy
What the coach says: “What I like about this club is their energy. Their team camaraderie is really good and we’ve done a lot in the preseason to help them come together. We have a senior-heavy team and they’re going to be looking to bring the energy on the court and off the bench.”
PREDICTIONS
Player to Watch: Sydnee Pendland, Tennessee High
Pendland was outstanding last season as a sophomore libero for the Lady Vikings and she is expected to do more this season.
It’ll be tough for opposing teams to get the ball down on the floor of Viking Hall or anywhere else that Tennessee High travels, for that matter.
Pendland should be in the conversation for best defensive player in the entire area, regardless of classification.
Team Champion Pick: Tennessee High
The Lady Vikings zoomed through the regular season last year unscathed, but it will not be that simple this time around.
Sullivan East was decimated by graduation, but still has two key players back off a state tournament team last year.
Volunteer has surprised some folks in the preseason. The Lady Falcons could be a dark-horse pick simply because of depth and strong leadership with six seniors.