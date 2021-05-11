BRISTOL — Who would have ever thought that one measly, first-inning run would hold up Tuesday when Tennessee High and Daniel Boone met in a District 1-AAA elimination baseball game at hitter-friendly Tod Houston Park?
Certainly not Boone coach Scott Hagy, whose Trailblazers (19-12) saw their season end after dropping a 1-0 decision to the region-bound Vikings (24-10).
“Absolutely I would’ve taken that, giving up just one run in this ball park the way that team can hit the ball,” Hagy said. “It just wasn’t meant to be for us.”
Hagy was quick to tip his hat to THS veteran Mason Johns, a senior who threw 102 pitches for a complete-game shutout, striking out 13 and walking three while allowing just two hits.
“He kept us off balance and we just couldn’t barrel anything up,” Hagy said. “There’s not an explanation for it. We had a game plan coming in, but he made big pitches.”
Johns outdueled Boone senior right-hander Preston Miller to deliver the Vikings to next week’s Region 1-AAA tournament, joining Science Hill.
Tennessee High meets Science Hill, which beat the Vikings 7-1 two days ago, tonight at TVA Credit Union Ballpark for the district title. A Viking win would force an ultimate championship game Thursday against the host Hilltoppers, who are unbeaten in the district tournament.
Following a 26-year absence, the Vikings advance to region play for the fourth straight season.
“It’s quite an accomplishment,” eighth-year THS coach Preston Roberts said. “I’m really proud of the guys, really proud of the program in general, and there’s a lot to be said for that.
“It starts with the players ... it starts with the buy-in. You know, this is not an easy conference.”
GAME’S ONLY RUN
Like Johns, Miller allowed just two base hits and walked three batters — including a free pass to THS leadoff hitter Bryce Snyder in the bottom of the first inning.
Sacrificed up a base by a C.J. Henley bunt, Snyder advanced to third and then scored the only run Johns would need when two Miller pitches got past Boone catcher Cole Bishop.
“It goes back to doing the little things right,” Roberts said. “I questioned myself over here in the third-base coaching box — C.J.’s one of our hottest hitters. It’s one of those 50-50 decisions and you’ve got to go with your gut ... and right there I felt like it was important (to bunt Snyder into scoring position) because there were two dominant guys on the mound.
“I felt like if we could establish the lead early, that it would be big.”
JOHNS WAS MASTERFUL
A 6-foot-1, 205-pound right-hander, Johns was as good as he’s ever been.
“Mason’s last two starts, he’ll go ahead and tell you that he hasn’t been his sharpest,” Roberts said. “Even here against Boone a couple weeks ago (a 9-7 THS win).
“I’m so happy for him. He loves the game of baseball and he loves Tennessee High. He works so hard. He’s the first one here every day walking through the clubhouse with a smile on his face, and he saves his best pitching performance when we needed it most. That’s the best I’ve ever seen him throw.”
Johns was up to the challenge, after getting hit hard in his previous outing against the ‘Blazers.
“I just came out with the mentality to trust my team, that we were going to win this game, honestly,” the King University signee said. “Trust my defense, make them hit it, put it in play.
I just had what I had today — I had ... fire.”
“I had confidence that we were going to shut them down.”