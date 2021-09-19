BRISTOL — The hits keep coming for Tennessee High’s athletic program.
Less than a week after player Micah Montgomery drowned, Trea Leonard, a Vikings assistant coach, died. Leonard's cause of death hasn't been revealed, but he was reportedly taken to a hospital during Tennessee High's game against David Crockett on Friday night.
Leonard had coached defensive ends for Tennessee High since 2015 and was a middle school teacher. He also spent time at Volunteer, where he was a social studies teacher as well as a coach. He was a graduate of East Tennessee State University.
Leonard’s death was the latest blow to an athletic program that has been rocked by tragedy.
Montgomery died in a drowning accident in South Holston Lake. He was the third Tennessee High student-athlete to die in the last 12 months.
Vikings’ track and field athlete Logan Smith died in a car accident in January. Gabrielle Kennedy, who played softball for Tennessee High, was killed in a domestic incident that also took the life of her mother, Kristina Robinson, in October 2020.