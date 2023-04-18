ABINGDON, Va. — Euggie Jones always says he wants the Bill Webster Junior Golf Championships to get bigger and better every year, and his wish is about to come true.
The fourth annual tournament has teamed with the Sneds Tour, Tennessee’s ultra-successful circuit, to build what will undoubtedly be a major junior championship.
The partnership will build on the momentum that Jones, Glenrochie’s head professional, has begun in the tournament’s first three years.
Fifty-eight players teed it up last year and now, with the backing the Sneds Tour, there is a full field of 75 with more than 15 on a waiting list. The tournament is scheduled for May 20-21.
“It’s going to help us be a more recognized event throughout the region,” Jones said. “We’ve got kids from Roanoke to Brentwood playing. It’s growing to be a really good event. I want it to be a major. With the Sneds Tour, I think we’re going to give kids something that they don’t get at a lot of events.”
The Sneds Tour is the junior tour of the Tennessee Golf Foundation, backed by PGA Tour player Brandt Snedeker and the Snedeker Family Foundation. The tournament is named in honor of longtime Glenrochie pro Bill Webster, who died in 2014.
While he has new partners for his tournament, Jones will be maintaining the charm of his original event. He’s never made any apologies for trying to emulate the Masters, from awarding green jackets to the winners, to hosting a champions’ dinner and putting on a par-3 contest.
The winners in each age group receive a green letter jacket emblazoned with Glenrochie’s logo. The day before the tournament begins, the course is set up as par-3 holes for a fun day of golf.
Former champions, whether they are eligible to compete or not, are invited back during the week to participate in the champions’ dinner.
One boy and one girl earn college scholarship money based on athletic achievements as well as other criteria, such as community service and academic accomplishments.
The two high school champions from last year won’t be back. Mason Funk has a schedule conflict while Katie Hall is no longer playing junior golf. She is on the team at Emory & Henry, where she has won two tournaments and finished in the top 10 of three others.
“We’re really looking forward to it,” Jones said. “It’s going to be a great tournament and and great weekend. There will be a lot of good players here.”