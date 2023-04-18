ABINGDON, Va. — Euggie Jones always says he wants the Bill Webster Junior Golf Championships to get bigger and better every year, and his wish is about to come true.

The fourth annual tournament has teamed with the Sneds Tour, Tennessee’s ultra-successful circuit, to build what will undoubtedly be a major junior championship.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

Latest Videos


Recommended for you