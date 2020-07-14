The Kingsport and Johnson City rivalry was alive and well Tuesday in the East Tennessee Summer Baseball League.
Team Whited with players from Dobyns-Bennett built a nine-run lead and held on against a furious rally by the Home of Daniel Norris for a 13-12 victory at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
After the game was tied at 3, Greg Pastrick’s grand slam capped a six-run second inning for Team Whited. The boys from D-B tacked on three more runs over the next two innings to build a 12-3 lead.
In the end, every one of their 13 runs and 14 hits were needed.
“We had some good hits in key situations,” Team Whited coach Ryan Wagner said. “We let them back in it and they took advantage of our mistakes. But it’s good for us to compete against them. They have good arms and a good team.”
Pastrick went 2 for 4 with two runs scored in addition to his RBIs. Jake Timbes also was a leader at the plate, going 4 for 5 with a double and triple and driving in three runs.
Lead-off man Peyton Grimm was 2 for 4 and scored three times, while catcher Tanner Kilgore batted 3 for 3 and scored twice.
Still, the Johnson City team of Science Hill players wasn’t about to go down without a fight on its high school home field.
They scored nine runs over the fifth and sixth innings before the game was ended by the league’s two-hour time limit.
Conner Hyatt hit a RBI single to bring the Home of Daniel Norris within a run before the final out.
“Our guys didn’t give up when they could have given up after that grand slam in the second inning,” Home of Daniel Norris coach Corey Moser said. “Most teams put their heads down, but we kept fighting. I’m proud of how we performed in the later innings.”
Hyatt went 2 for 5 and drove in two runs from the lead-off spot. Jet Swartz had a double, triple and also finished with two RBIs.
Clayton Ball batted 2 for 3 with two runs scored, while Nate Connor had a two-run triple and scored two runs. Others to score two runs included Caden Torraca and Owen Painter.
“This league has given a chance to see kids we normally wouldn’t get to see,” Moser said. “It’s good to see the development of those kids in the program.”
Aiden Byington was the winning pitcher, going 4 1/3 innings. He gave up four earned runs off five hits and three walks. Jack Browder, who got the save, scored two runs to help his cause.
While not a Big Seven Conference game, it was a game both teams wanted badly.
“It doesn’t matter who it is. Anything I do, I’m competitive,” Wagner said. “I want the guys to understand there aren’t many team sports playing right now and they better be appreciative of what they’ve got.
“You can’t take anything for granted. You have to scratch and claw and we had only one inning we didn’t score. We did a good job offensively.”