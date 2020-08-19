The cross country season is going to look quite different this fall.
Most of the bigger local invitationals will have multiple varsity races with a specified number of teams in each race and larger varsity squads rather than just a typical scoring seven.
According to local race directors, some invitationals will not have junior varsity races and some will not even allow spectators.
There are quite a few nuances like not setting up team tents — in order to discourage congregating — and teams basically warming up, running the race, cooling down and then leaving as soon as possible. There will be no awards ceremonies at most races.
Regardless, athletes will still have to run the same course, but some may get to run earlier in the day than others.
LARGE CLASS GIRLS
On the individual side locally, Science Hill junior Jenna Hutchins is far and away the best runner in the state, and she may end up being one of the best runners in the country.
There’s not much left to say when you’re a two-time Foot Locker All-American, have two outdoor state records and a national junior class record.
The goals should be simple for Hutchins this season: win state again, win the Foot Locker regional and save as much as possible for the big prize in San Diego.
The state record for the 5-kilometers is also within sight, but that would just be icing on the cake.
Tennessee High sophomore Zoe Arrington should be looking to place top five in the state and possibly contend for a spot in California as well. Outside of the recent dominance of Hutchins and former Dobyns-Bennett three-time state champ Sasha Neglia, Arrington has some of the area’s top marks at a young age.
David Crockett’s Rachel Dulaney returns for final season after placing 23rd at the state meet last season.
For Daniel Boone, sophomore Kamryn Wingfield is the best returnee after finishing 22nd last season at state. The youngest Chellah sister, Patricia, is a senior this year for the Lady Trailblazers and made the all-region team last season.
The defending state champion Dobyns-Bennett Lady Indians will be going through a massive rebuild, having lost four of the top five last season to graduation.
Sophomore Autumn Headrick is the only returning member of the top five and, according to coach Bob Bingham, has made some good strides and is improving.
On the team side, there is no clear-cut favorite, but Science Hill could hold a slight edge because four of the top five return.
Trinny Duncan, Ashley Doyle and Jordan McIntosh make up the rest of the scorers for the Lady Hilltoppers. However, do not be surprised if former Liberty Bell standouts Hannah Dawson and Morgan Mahoney break into the top five by the end of the season.
Crockett could make a strong bid for the title as Ashlynn Roy and Breanna Dunn make a good core of the team after Dulaney.
Some of the best individuals returning include Sullivan East junior Mandy Lowery and Cherokee sophomore Landry Russell.
LARGE CLASS BOYS
By the end of the season, Daniel Boone could end up having the top three places at the regional meet.
Kentucky transfer Levi Streeval, junior Conner Wingfield and incoming freshman Luke Mussard are the core three for the Trailblazers, who always tend to come on strong at the end of the season.
The team that could be hurting the most is Science Hill. Losing a true low stick in Aaron Jones left the Hilltoppers’ best returner by time as Steven Johnson. However, they will be helped out with University High all-state transfer Nick Daniel.
Dobyns-Bennett is a young team, but has a chance at qualifying, according to Bingham. Dane Sullins is the best returner for the Indians at 17:42, but Joe Neglia is not far behind at 17:43.
The team that could make a strong bid to push Daniel Boone is Washington County rival David Crockett. Bryson Livesay, who ended up running 16:32 at the Nike Southeast Regional last postseason, is the best returner not on the Boone team. Him and Gideon Erwin will be a good 1-2 punch for the Pioneers.
For the best local returning individuals, Sullivan Central’s Mason Sanders stands out after having run 17:14 at the regional meet last season.
SMALL CLASS GIRLS
It’s a season of change for University High as Maggie Whitson has resigned from her position and the Bucs are currently left without a coach.
However, Isabelle Johnson is the top returner locally and is the defending individual regional champ.
UH should be favored again to win the team regional title.
On the individual side, Happy Valley’s Holly Moore, who came close to earning all-state last season, comes back for her junior season.
SMALL CLASS BOYS
Talk about a total rebuild for the Buccaneer boys.
The aforementioned Daniel has transferred and the best returner for UH barely had a season-best time last year under 19:30.
Although with how few runners are usually in the regional small schools race, UH could just pack up with a group running about a 19:30 pace and most likely still qualify for the state meet.