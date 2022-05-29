MURFREESBORO — As a record-setting home run hitter, it’s understandable that Maci Masters got most of the attention on the 2022 Daniel Boone softball team.
But it was truly a collective effort that pushed the Lady Trailblazers to a third-place finish in the TSSAA Class 4A state softball tournament.
It was the second-best finish in school history, behind only the 2012 state runner-up team.
Masters had a monster day with a three-run home run and a grand slam in Friday’s 8-4 win over Wilson Central. That day, she set the Tennessee single-season record with 25 home runs, breaking the record of 23 previously held by Unicoi County’s Tiffany Laughren.
However, Masters was far from the only power hitter in Boone's lineup. Maryville Heritage used a strategy of pitching around her in the sectional round. That night, Savannah Jessee, from the No. 5 spot, made them pay by crushing a three-run home run after Heritage intentionally walked Masters.
Jessee also provided a huge two-run home run over center field in Saturday's final game of the season against Clarksville.
Further highlighting Boone’s power, Kyleigh Bacon had a key two-run dinger in Boone’s 9-6 win over Summit. She nearly had another home run against Springfield, as the ball sailed just foul of the left-field line.
Besides the power hitting, the Lady ’Blazers enjoyed a depth at pitching. Kayleigh Quesinberry started Tuesday’s opening-round game and Maggie Hillman was the starter against Summit and in the final game against Clarksville. Freshman Ava Saul pitched a three-hit shutout to defeat Springfield, while she, Quesinberry and Suzie Chatman all had big innings of relief.
“I think it’s something we’ve got that no one else has,” Jenkins said. “We’ve used all of them this week.”
Much like his role as a football coach, Jenkins tried to look at the best matchups. While the team had double-digit hits in multiple games, Jenkins was most excited about the defensive effort.
When Masters and Camryn Sarvis didn’t have their best days at the plate in the first couple of games, they were still excellent in the field at third base and shortstop. The coach’s daughter, Josie Jenkins, was solid at second base. In addition, the outfield of Riley Brinn, Brylee Mesusan and Audrey Moorhouse came up with big plays when the team needed them most.
“We preach all the time that defense wins the close games,” Coach Jenkins said. “Everybody likes the home runs, but it’s more about throwing strikes and catching outs. When they were struggling at the plate, they didn’t let it carry over to the field.”
While Boone played well most of the year as evident by the 30-10 record, Jenkins felt his team peaked at the end of the season.
“We’ve always preached softball is like a marathon and you want to be good at the end of the year,” Jenkins said. “I thought we’ve been played our best softball the last two weeks of the season in the district tournament, the regional tournament, sub-state and down here. We had a setback against Clarksville, but we rebounded well.”
Jenkins has coached multiple sports, including football and basketball. While he has great memories with those teams, there is no doubt this squad, which included a half-dozen seniors — Jessee, Mesusan, Sarvis, Brinn, Chatman and Hillman — has its own special place.
“This whole group is special to me. They get along so well and we have six seniors who have been there through COVID and all that stuff,” Jenkins said. “We got behind the eight-ball the first night, but the kids showed a lot of resiliency. They’ve played hard and showed what we’re capable of.”