Local racing legend Brad Teague is in the lead pack at Kingsport Speedway.
Teague, who has a combined 294 starts in NASCAR’s top three national series, posted a third-place finish in last Friday’s 60-lap Late Model Stock feature. His black No. 3 Chevrolet led the first 11 laps of the race.
The 74-year-old driver moved up to third place in the track’s NASCAR Weekly Series point standings. Three-time track champion Kres VanDyke, winner of the last four Kingsport races, leads the standings with 180 points. Brad Housewright is second with 167 points.
Teague, a Buladean, North Carolina, native and longtime Johnson City resident, ranks third with 147 points. Nik Williams, who missed the last Kingsport race due to a death in the family, is fourth at 140 points and veteran Rick Pannell is right behind at 139 points.
One of the hottest drivers recently is Unicoi racer Jonathan Worley, fresh off a runner-up finish to VanDyke in Friday’s race. Worley is tied with Glenn Peery for seventh in the points, two behind Joey Trent from Gray.
It has been a resurgence for Teague, who retired from NASCAR national competition in 2015. Over his illustrious career, he raced against all three seven-time Cup Series champions — Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt and Jimmie Johnson — as well as many other NASCAR greats.
One of Teague’s proudest moments in the Cup Series was qualifying seventh in the underfunded Buddy Arrington-owned No. 67 Ford at Martinsville. It was one row ahead of Earnhardt, who had won his third NASCAR title the year before.
Teague’s best Cup Series effort was at Charlotte in 1987 when he led 17 laps in the No. 31 Oldsmobile before winding up with a 13th-place finish. That same season, he scored his only Xfinity Series victory, holding off future Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett for the win at Martinsville.
Six years prior, Teague finished second to Tommy Ellis in the 1981 Late Model Sportsman national championship standings.
The black No. 3 isn’t a throwback to Earnhardt, but instead to the car Teague raced on the dirt tracks. He won the 6-cylinder track championship at Johnson City’s old Sportsman Speedway dirt track.
In 1974, he was the Late Model track champion at Lonesome Pine Raceway. Nearly 50 years later, he’s still going strong and competing with drivers less than half his age.
Racing returns to Kingsport Speedway on Friday night with another 60-lap feature for Teague and the rest of the Late Model Stock drivers. The Mod 4 class will have twin features, while races are also scheduled for the Sportsman, Pure 4 and Street Stock divisions.
Grandstands open at 5 p.m. with practice, qualifying and racing to begin around 8 p.m.
CHEROKEE RACE PARK
Danny Avery Jr. continued his recent hot streak with a No Box win Saturday at Cherokee Race Park.
The Elizabethton driver attended the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals as a fan and then headed down the road where he drove a green Camaro at the 1/8-mile Rogersville drag strip. Will Hudson finished runner-up.
Avery, a former Science Hill basketball player, scored his third win in his last five races and his fourth win of the season. He’s been racing at Bristol, along with Cherokee and Motor Mile in Radford, Virginia.
Allen Byrd, also not a stranger to victory lane, was the winner in the Pro class. The Church Hill racer shared the winner’s circle with his daughter Courtney recently at Farmington (N.C.) Dragway. He drove his familiar blue dragster to Saturday’s win over his final-round opponent Zac Helton.
Keaton Lumpkins won in Junior Dragster. Other winners included: Jamie Beam in a Pro shoot-out, Dustin Light in a Pro Gamblers race and Rodney Finchum in No Box Gamblers.
Cherokee Race Park is hosting the Smokin’ in the Smokies truck show and drag races this weekend. There will be a test-and-tune Friday followed by a Gamblers’ race. More testing will be at noon Saturday, followed by qualifying and racing for diesel classes.
HOT SUMMER NIGHTS
A handful of local riders scored runner-up finishes at last Saturday’s Hot Summer Nights Series race at Travelers Rest, South Carolina.
Chad Brown from Blountville finished second in the Veteran Warrior class. Other runner-up included Anthony Fields from Bluff City (250C) and Austin Hampton from Elizabethton (250D).
Jonesborough racers Mason Liddle (51cc Beginner) and Chris Furches (ATV Amateur) also posted second-place finishes.